Man Utd legend Paul Scholes reckons Ruben Amorim has to start Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho in the Europa League final against Tottenham.

The Red Devils face Spurs in Bilbao on Wednesday in the Europa League final with the winners getting a place in the Champions League and their hands on silverware.

Man Utd are currently 16th in the Premier League after an awful season, while Tottenham have been equally bad with Ange Postecoglou’s side 17th.

Only four Premier League teams have scored fewer goals than Man Utd in the Premier League this term with Amorim’s side leaning on Bruno Fernandes for inspiration.

And Scholes has claimed that Amorim must start Diallo and Garnacho against Tottenham on Wednesday as he sees them as the Red Devils’ biggest “goal threats” after Fernandes.

Man Utd legend Scholes wrote in his column for TNT Sports: “I would try and start Amad and Garnacho in the final because they’re United’s two biggest goal threats, along with Bruno Fernandes.

READ: Man Utd and Ruben Amorim face a massive sliding doors moment in Bilbao

“The best way might be to drop Fernandes back in the central midfield role alongside Casemiro, which has worked well in the past, especially in European games.

“I think Amorim will start Hojlund in the final because he hasn’t been too bad in the Europa League. He’s looked like a real threat and scored some important goals, but in the Premier League, he’s been really poor.”

Former Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag chose to not start Rasmus Hojlund in the FA Cup final last season as the Red Devils achieved a shock win.

And if Amorim decides to do similar in their Europa final against Tottenham on Wednesday then Scholes reckons Fernandes as a false nine could be the way to go.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Nine Man Utd players ‘need to leave’ even if they win Europa League

👉 Man Utd in Arsenal, Viktor Gyokeres hijack with £67m transfer ‘already completed’

👉 Martinez need not act the d*** if he’s Man Utd’s pick to replace oblivious Onana

Scholes added: “If Amorim wanted to change things up, he could play Bruno Fernandes as a false nine just like Ten Hag did in last season’s FA Cup final win over City.

“I know he’s tried Kobbie Mainoo in that position too, but I don’t think he’s suited to it and Fernandes is a bit more mobile.’

“With Fernandes playing as a false centre-forward, you could also start with Casemiro and Ugarte in central midfield. There are plenty of selection dilemmas for Amorim, but I just hope he gets it right. The problem is the manager doesn’t know what he’s going to get from most of his players on the day.”

Roy Keane, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville debated who will win the Europa League final on Wednesday in their latest episode of The Overlap.

Keane said: “If you look at the league table, Spurs [Tottenham Hotspur] have scored over 20 more league goals [than Manchester United]. They do have a goal in them.”

Before Carragher chimed in: “If the Tottenham [Hotspur] players weren’t injured, then it could have been a 50/50 chance of them winning. I still think that Manchester United will win. Not being able to bring someone off the bench for Tottenham doesn’t really help.”

And Neville gave his view, he said: “If Manchester United win, they’ll celebrate a trophy but there will be a cautious celebration tomorrow – not by the fans though because they’ll obviously go crazy.

“Their interviews will be along the lines of them saying that they’re so happy and delighted for the fans, but it’s been a difficult season. That will be the tone of it. I don’t think there should be a parade through the city for them winning the Europa League.”