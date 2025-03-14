Paul Scholes reckons Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim dropped a transfer hint over a possible £50.3m Casemiro replacement ahead of the Red Devils’ victory over Real Sociedad on Thursday.

United ran out 4-1 winners over the La Liga side, coming from behind thanks to a Bruno Fernandes hat-trick and a late Diogo Dalot goal to secure a 5-2 aggregate win to set up a quarter-final against Lyon.

The Europa League represents United’s only remaining opportunity for silverware and there only chance of qualifying for European football next season, with victory granting entry into the Champions League.

That would provide a huge boost for Amorim ahead of what he hopes will be a summer overhaul of his squad given the money playing in Europe’s showcase competition provides.

And Scholes reckons they could use some of that money to trigger Spain international Martin Zubimendi’s Real Soeciedad release clause, which stands at £50.3m.

Liverpool agreed terms with the Spanish club to sign Zubimendi last summer before the 26-year-old turned them down, but it’s been suggested he’s now open to a Premier League move, with Manchester City among his suitors.

Amorim spoke about the Spanish star in his pre-match interview ahead of United’s Europa League last-16 win over Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Asked about his inclusion for the second leg after he missed the first through illness, Amorim said: “He’s a top player that can change a team.

“Especially in that position (defensive midfield) he’s one position that can read and block transitions.

“He’s also the first guy in the build-up, I know the player really well, everybody knows he’s a top player that can change the team.”

And Scholes saw that as evidence that Amorim would love to add him to his squad this summer.

The Red Devils legend said: “From that interview, the manager quite likes Zubimendi!

“If we sell three or four players we might be able to buy him but tonight’s a big night.”

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Big Weekend: Liverpool v Newcastle, Arsenal, Bruno Fernandes, Frank, Steel City Derby, Atleti v Barca

👉 Chelsea land huge Man Utd blow as Romano reveals completed hijack of £50m Amorim favourite

👉 Manchester United are officially Bruno Fernandes FC as Amorim’s hero keeps season alive

Captain Fernandes said after the game that he was “really happy” with his side’s display and is “confident” they can go all the way.

Speaking after the match, United captain Fernandes told TNT Sports: “It’s all about winning at this club.

“We need to win games, and this competition there’s no other option. We have a long way to go still, but we’re confident if we focus on every game we have ahead, we can win games.

“It was good for us how quickly we reacted. We got level straight away, the penalty is a little bit unlucky but then we got ours from a great Casemiro ball. We’re really happy with the performance and the win.”