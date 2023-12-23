Scholes names the ‘big player’ Man Utd have ‘really missed’ as he slams ‘naive’ Ten Hag

Paul Scholes insists Man Utd have “really missed” Christian Eriksen while he’s been out injured as the Dane returned to the matchday squad.

Eriksen was named in one of Erik ten Hag’s squad for the first time since early November when he made the bench for the Red Devils’ Premier League clash against West Ham on Saturday.

The Denmark international has been out of action for six weeks since injuring his knee in the 1-0 victory over Luton Town on November 11, with Man Utd enduring a tricky period with Ten Hag’s side currently seventh in the Premier League and out the Champions League and League Cup.

Man Utd have been particularly unlucky with injuries this season and Scholes thinks the return of Eriksen could breathe a bit of life into the Red Devils.

“He’s a big player for them with that quality in midfield,” Scholes told TNT Sports. “United have really missed him, he’s been out for some time now.

“Look, I don’t like complaining about injuries because it’s that time of year. But United have missed some very important players that were good for them last year and got them in the top four and won the Carabao Cup.

“There is still a good team here, he has just not been able to get it out on the football pitch. I think come mid-January when he gets these players back, I think they will be better.”

Scholes also thinks the balance Eriksen and Casemiro had last season in the middle of the pitch is something they need to recreate again this campaign.

“We have to go to their injuries this year as well,” Scholes added. “They have had so many, but the injuries they have had are to the better players, the ones who were really good for the team last year – it’s a problem.

“You think of Eriksen and Casemiro, especially those two in the middle of the pitch. I think it’s key getting the balance right when they come into these big games, and so far I don’t think they have done it.”

On Ten Hag’s tactics in away matches since joining, Scholes continued: “They struggled last year in the big games last year and I also felt last year that it was naive going to good away grounds and playing with one holding midfielder and the rest being attacking.

“That is the way he (Ten Hag) wants to play, but when you go to big teams in England, you can’t afford to do that.

“He’s really struggled to get the balance right and they come to West Ham today, it’s another big game because you can guarantee they will be super organised – they are difficult to play against but they also have the brilliant forward players that can cause you trouble.”