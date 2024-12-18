Man Utd: Scholes gives brutally honest view on whether the Red Devils should sell Rashford

Paul Scholes doesn’t think Man Utd should worry about Marcus Rashford performing elsewhere as he’s not playing well for the Red Devils.

Ruben Amorim left Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho out of his 20-man squad to face Man City as Man Utd won 2-1 in the Manchester Derby on Sunday.

There had been reports the previous week that Man Utd are open to ‘top offers’ for Rashford in January as the Red Devils look to free up some funds to bring in some signings for Amorim.

And on Tuesday, after being left out of the squad on Sunday, Rashford told journalist Henry Winter in an interview that he is ready to leave Man Utd for a “new challenge”.

There have already been rumours that he could move to Barcelona in a swap deal for Frenkie de Jong, while his preference is understood to be Spain.

And Scholes insists Rashford has “been nowhere near” the standard required at Man Utd for about 18 months now.

Scholes said on The Overlap: “I hate seeing local lads leave.Especially when there is still time.

“I remember Danny Welbeck was just cast aside. But the thing with Marcus is, he was so good two years ago. He had that season where he scored 30 goals and just never managed to get to that level again and that’s why he gets the stick.

“He showed his standards and now for the last 18 months or two years, he’s been nowhere near.

“There’s something not right, whether that is the support system around him, I don’t know. Definitely not right.”

Scholes added: “He doesn’t look happy, the lad.

“Even if he’s scoring a goal. You think, what’s wrong with him. Is he getting the right support behind the scenes?

“You don’t know what’s happening. But it did happen with Erik ten Hag; I think he was late for a meeting before the Wolves game, and again, he’s been left out of this squad. I think his on and off the field choices aren’t quite right.”

Amorim played down the possibility of Rashford leaving in the January transfer window, despite the England international’s claims, but Scholes insists that Man Utd can’t fret over what he’ll do elsewhere as he’s been underperforming for a long time at Old Trafford.

Scholes continued: “You can’t be worried about him going to another club and starting to produce, there is every chance that could happen. But he’s not doing it for us now.”