Scholes, Butt rage about Man City-fication of Man Utd; Ferdinand picks three stars out of position

Man Utd legends Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt are unhappy about the Man City-fication of the Old Trafford hierarchy in recent years.

The Red Devils have fallen a long way since Scholes and Butt were playing at Old Trafford with Ruben Amorim’s side finishing 15th in the Premier League last term.

This season didn’t start much better either with Man Utd knocked out of the League Cup by League Two outfit Grimsby Town early on.

Man Utd are currently 11th in the Premier League but Amorim’s side face a tricky clash against defending champions Liverpool on Sunday.

And Scholes doubts things will get better until Man Utd appoint more people in positions of power with Old Trafford connections.

Scholes told The Times: “You’ve got (director of football) Jason Wilcox, (chief executive) Omar Berrada, then there’s others (who previously worked at City). I don’t think Manchester United should do that.

READ: Liverpool vs Man Utd: Five pre-match predictions from Rooney, Keane, Redknapp et al.

“City have been good for the past ten years, so we hope they bring a bit of that, but it’s not what a Manchester United person would want. It’s not what we want and it’s probably not what the fans want either.”

Scholes added: “You talk about DNA, there’s nobody there who knows what a Manchester United person is. Darren Fletcher (the under-18s coach) is the only one who knows anything about what it’s like to be a Manchester United player.

“And look, you don’t always have to be the best player, but you just have to have the balls to be able to play for the club, don’t you?”

Butt continued: “Real Madrid wouldn’t do it with Barcelona or vice versa.

“If you have a DNA that’s solid, you should go and handpick the really good coaches – United did that with Kieran McKenna (now the manager of Ipswich Town).

“You see a shining light at Tottenham and bring him in and he teaches you things, but right now there’s no one (from United’s history) except Darren Fletcher.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Amorim’s optimistic Man Utd target a year too late for Mainoo and Zirkzee

👉 Man Utd takeover: UAE-based consortium ‘approach’ David Beckham with bid ‘prepared’

👉 Amorim back as Sack Race favourite after Forest axe Postecoglou with Nuno already close behind

Former Man Utd centre-back Rio Ferdinand has picked out three players who are currently playing out of position under Amorim.

Also speaking to The Times, Ferdinand said: “Bruno [Fernandes] can play the deeper role he’s asked to play, but will he play it as well as he plays further up the pitch?

“Why not put the most productive player in the Premier League in his best position to provide?

“People go on about the formation but it’s also those details. Is Amad [Diallo] really a right wingback?

“Leny Yoro, right of a back three — has he ever really done that as a 19-year-old novice?”

Ferdinand added: “There isn’t enough happening in the team to make me go, ‘I really believe now’.

“But when you look at the stats, they’re punching you in the face in terms of entries into the opponent’s box, shots, expected goals.

“Things looks positive from that standpoint.”