Man Utd legends Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt are not convinced that Andrey Santos is the right midfielder for the Red Devils to buy this summer.

Santos is expected to sign for Man Utd on Friday with Fabrizio Romano revealing on Thursday that the Brazilian had completed a medical ahead of a move to Old Trafford.

His compatriot, Ederson, is also closing in on a move from Serie A side Atalanta, although there have been doubts about him passing his second medical at Man Utd.

Man Utd are looking to sign at least two, maybe three midfielders, this summer and have decided not to pay over the odds for players like Elliot Anderson, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali this summer.

Writing on X, Romano explained: ‘Andrey Santos has just completed a successful medical as new Manchester United player.

‘Clubs signed all documents for £50m package deal. Andrey signs tomorrow, Friday on deal until June 2031 plus option at #MUFC.’

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However, not everyone is happy with the news, with former Man Utd midfielder Butt insisting that “nothing stands out” from Santos in terms of attributes.

Butt said in an interview with Paddy Power: “If he’s brought in at £25-30 million you could understand it, Man United need to build a squad. I’ve said that a few times.

“It’s not just about the lads on the pitch, you’ve got to have better players on the bench. But he’s not being signed for £50m to just be sat on the bench, he has to be a starter.

“I’ve seen him play a few times but nothing stands out that makes you go, ‘Wow, he’s got great ability on the ball or he’s a powerhouse’.

“It’s come totally out of the blue. It’s either genius by the recruitment team and they’re saying, ‘This lad is going to be the next big thing, we’ll pay the £50m quick and throw him straight in the deep end’.

“But by virtue of him only starting 13 games for Chelsea last year, who finished 10th, it doesn’t scream out a good signing to me.

“I hope I’m wrong, I hope he turns out to be a great player and blows us away.”

Butt: ‘Man Utd haven’t got time to let people settle in for a year or two’

Ex-Man Utd star Butt would be happier with the Santos signing if the Red Devils are still lining up a move for a midfielder worth £100m.

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Butt added: But you’re looking at other players who have gone to other places – Elliot Anderson, Matheus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali – they’ve been proper players in the Premier League and they look like they’ve played in the division for 10 years.

“This lad’s barely played 10 games. It’s a strange one, it’s not one I’m jumping around going, ‘What a signing, I’m really happy with it’.

“We need players in midfield that make us a lot better. I really don’t like having a go at young players or new signings before they go and prove themselves, but it’s one where they’re buying potential over someone that’s done it.

“He could come and blow us away and everyone’s saying, ‘What a signing, he could be the best signing of the last five-ten years at Man United’. But then again he could just end up being another Manuel Ugarte that doesn’t perform at the top level.

“If United shock us all and go out and buy another midfielder for £100million and he’s just one more they’re going to give a bit of time to, then I get it.

“Because we should always buy younger players who have the potential to kick on for the future. But if he’s getting thrown straight in the deep end and he’s got to produce at the highest level… United haven’t got time to let people settle in for a year or two, they have to hit the ground running.”

Scholes: It’s going to be awful without these players.

Expressing his thoughts on the Santos deal to The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Butt’s former team-mate Scholes was also underwhelmed: “I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of excitement about it is there? Put it that way.

“Why are Chelsea selling him, a 22-year-old kid?

“Who else is around now, though, who they can get? [Sandro Tonali has gone [to Tottenham].’

“[Bruno] Guimaraes, who is a really good player, I still don’t think he would have suited Manchester United legs-wise, but it looks like he wants to go to Arsenal.”

On the possibility of signing Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Scholes added: “I suppose he could be a possibility.

“I think he’s still a good player a will be available at the right price.

“They’ve got to do something.”

Scholes continued: “Ultimately, with Manchester United especially, it will be the fellas at the top of the club who would be deciding [targets].

“And I think they might see some value in this player [Andrey Santos] as a sellable [asset]. But Manchester United buying players as a sell-on value? We need players for now.

“We’ve got the Champions League next year, we’ve got three games a week. It’s going to be awful without these players.”

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