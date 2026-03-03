Paul Scholes snubs Michael Carrick as he names ‘perfect’ manager for Man Utd

Paul Scholes admits that Michael Carrick is doing an “unbelievable” job as Man Utd boss but that Carlo Ancelotti would be the “perfect” choice in the summer.

The Red Devils sacked Ruben Amorim in January after a miserable 14 months in charge for the former Sporting CP head coach.

After Darren Fletcher had taken charge for two matches, Carrick was appointed until the end of the season as interim manager.

And things could not have gone much better for the former Man Utd midfielder with Carrick leading them to six wins and a draw in his first seven matches.

Carrick, who has moved the Red Devils up to third in the Premier League, will definitely be under consideration for the permanent job if he continues like this but Man Utd are continuing their process of finding other options.

And former Man Utd midfielder Scholes would like the Red Devils to go for more of a “man-manager” similar to Sir Alex Ferguson than Carrick.

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “Michael Carrick is doing great, it’s unbelievable the change. If you put yourself in the owner’s shoes or whoever is making the decision, he’s putting real pressure on them to get the job.

“The people making that decision might have to think about it a little bit differently because I don’t think you need the most technical or talented coach.

“You’re at a big club with good players who know what they’re doing, maybe they need a man-manager more than anything.

“If you look back to Sir Alex [Ferguson] he was never a coach really but he knew the players, he knew what the players needed and how to treat players to get the best out of them.

“If you look at Real Madrid with Carlo Ancelotti, Zinedine Zidane, I don’t think they’re the most technical or tactical coaches but they’re good man-managers.

“Ruben Amorim seemed obsessed with tactics and it didn’t work, Xabi Alonso seemed the same at Real Madrid. Do those type of big clubs need those coaches or a more man-manager?

“I don’t know what Michael’s coaching style is like but I can imagine as a man-manager he’s very good because he’s brilliant with people and players.

‘The question over Michael is does he have the experience? I know he’s managed in the Championship but this is obviously different.

“Can we see Carrick winning United the Premier League? Look, we don’t know yet.

“Now the perfect one out there… Ancelotti is still out there, I know he’s with Brazil, but he’s that perfect one for Manchester United where you think he would make players feel a million dollars and he’s got the experience of winning trophies.

“The only question would be is he too old? That’s the only thing, is there anyone else of that ilk with a bit more experience?

“The way you judge a Manchester United manager is to look ahead and think, ‘can United win the league with this manager?’ It’s not a case of finishing in the top-four, you need a manager who you think can win you the Premier League.

“The great thing someone like Ancelotti has is experience – I know that sounds obvious – but we don’t know yet how Michael Carrick will deal with going through a bit of adversity.”

Former Man Utd midfielder Nicky Butt insists there is “nobody jumping out” to be the next permanent manager at Old Trafford instead of Carrick.

Butt said: “It’s amazing what he’s done because the club was in turmoil. It’s brilliant what they’re doing.

“If I was a betting man I’d be putting my money on Carrick being the permanent manager. How can you sit here now and say he shouldn’t get the job?

“There’s not that many other options, who else would they go for? There’s nobody jumping out for me.

“I honestly thought it would be Thomas Tuchel but then he signed a new deal with England so that’s off the table.

“So if you look at what Michael Carrick is doing and then the other options out there, I think he gets the job now.”