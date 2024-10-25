Man Utd legend Scholes ‘confused’ by Ten Hag decision v Fenerbahce – ‘difficult to understand’

Erik ten Hag’s decision to start Noussair Mazraoui in an attacking midfield role against Fenerbahce “confused” Man Utd legend Paul Scholes.

With Bruno Fernandes suspended and Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount injured, Ten Hag decided to start natural full-back Mazraoui in behind Joshua Zirkzee against Jose Mourinho’s men.

Justifying his decision before the 1-1 draw against Fenerbahce, Man Utd manager Ten Hag said the Moroccan is “capable of doing this job”.

He said: “We have some injuries and a suspension with Bruno, so we had to be creative.

“Also, we had some players who have a short turnaround to West Ham, so we’ve made some changes there and a different set-up, but not so much different because we want to keep consistency.

“[Christian] Eriksen there, Mainoo as the No.6 and we bring Mazraoui into the No.10 position. I know him from before, sometimes played him there for Ajax, also playing him as a full-back, and also in our system he’s playing in the half spaces, so he’s capable of doing this job.

“He can do good pressing. We can see during the game what is needed, so we maybe go with him in another position and maybe if needed, he can play a more offensive position and it’s also possible to bring Casemiro in.”

The decision did not go down well with some supporters and club legend Scholes says the confusing decision was made even more confusing by Ten Hag’s explanation.

He said: “I’m confused by it. I even think his explanation of it was confusing…

“I think Eriksen is perfect for that. I hope Mazraoui understands better what he has to do than I do. I found it difficult to understand [Ten Hag’s explanation]. I don’t see him as a No.10.”

Ten Hag opted for Zirkzee up front ahead of Rasmus Hojlund because the Dane is still regaining his fitness from a “big injury”.

“Rasmus Hojlund is returning from a big injury and we have to build up his fitness,” the Dutchman added.

“He’s not up to 100 per cent speed but he will come. We want to avoid him getting injured again, so we spare him today, and Sunday [West Ham] is another big game. The atmosphere will be very loud, for sure, it will be hostile, for sure, but we know the style of the manager, playing counter-attacks and he can do that very good.”

Man Utd drew the match 1-1 after a Youssef En-Nesryi goal four minutes into the second half ruled out Christian Eriksen’s fine opener.