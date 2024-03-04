Scholes slams Man Utd star for ‘criminal’ mistake after ‘awful’ Red Devils lose to Man City

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes has hit out at Casemiro for his role in Man City’s second goal after the Red Devils lost the Manchester derby 3-1 on Sunday.

The Red Devils went ahead against the run of play on eight minutes as Marcus Rashford rifled in an incredible effort from outside the box before Erik ten Hag’s men defended their lead until half-time.

But Phil Foden equalised 11 minutes after the break with an equally brilliant effort before the England international added another on 80 minutes before Erling Haaland sealed the points in stoppage time.

It was a dominant performance from Man City with Man Utd limited to just three shots at goal as the home side took the game to their arch-rivals.

Casemiro put in a solid display for the majority of the match against the Citizens but Scholes criticised the Brazil international – who scored the only goal of the game in their FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest in midweek – for his mistake leading to City’s second goal.

“Look at Casemiro during that one-two,” Scholes told Premier League Productions.

READ MORE: Man Utd like ‘a fish on a bike’ as Liverpool’s Forest fallout continues…

“In a defensive position, the holding midfield role, that is criminal. The gap shouldn’t be that far and Casemiro, with the experience he has got, should not be getting done with a one-two there.”

Scholes thought that the cautious approach from Man Utd worked initially but insisted Erik ten Hag’s side made it look “awful” when they went behind.

“Once United went behind they didn’t really have the answers, they don’t have the quality of Manchester City, they can’t keep a spell of possession for three or four minutes,” Scholes added.

“They don’t have that quality and they were a bit recognisable at the end.

“You are more hoping it’s not 4-1 or 5-1 rather than getting it back to 3-2. A draw to play that way looks acceptable but as soon as they go ahead, it looks awful.

“You’re looking at United and they are behind, you have got to try put pressure on City, try get Rashford, [Alejandro] Garnacho down the side but they could never really get that spell of possession.

“The midfield did okay defensively for a while but when you play against a team like City you don’t get a kick of the ball. It’s difficult to stamp your authority on a game.”

READ MORE: Marcus Rashford from Man Utd hero back to (near) zero as quality questioned over ‘commitment’