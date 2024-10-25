Scholes slams Man Utd star for being ‘guilty’ of same mistake in multiple matches

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes has singled out Diogo Daloy for being “guilty” of the same mistake in a number of matches after their draw against Fenerbahce.

The Red Devils are still waiting for their first win in the Europa League after former manager Jose Mourinho frustrated them in Istanbul on Thursday.

Christian Eriksen put Man Utd ahead early against Mourinho’s Fenerbahce at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium but Youssef En-Nesyri replied for the Turks after the break to secure a 1-1 draw.

While Man Utd’s third successive stalemate in the competition may do little to quell speculation over Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag’s future, it was Mourinho who stole the headlines on this occasion.

The Portuguese was sent to the stands in the second half for something he said towards the officials after Fenerbahce were denied a penalty.

For En-Nesyri’s goal, Dalot allowed the Fenerbahce striker to cut inside after the Portugal international tracked back to defend.

And Scholes singled out Dalot after the match and insisted the Man Utd full-back is “guilty” of making the same mistake “quite a bit” in matches.

Scholes said on TNT Sports: “I think Dalot’s guilty of that quite a bit. You know exactly what Saint-Maximin is going to do in that situation.

“He [Dalot] needs to show more urgency, get out to him because you know they’ve got a dangerous player in the box.

“It’s a great ball in and he’s not going to miss from there, but Dalot doesn’t do that enough.

“He’s been okay, one of the better players for United this season, but he needs to get that side of his game right.

“You have to stop that at source otherwise they’re going to score because he’s a real threat.”

Speaking of the result overall, Scholes added: “I think on the face of it it’s okay, you would probably take that result before the game, it’s a decent draw.

“The two results you have to say: Porto away, tough place to go, good draw. Fenerbahce away, good draw. It’s the home game that was really disappointing, the Twente game, you should be beating those teams.

“They’re in a terrible position in that Europa League, they’ve got to start winning games soon.”

Man Utd are currently 21st out of 36 teams in the new-look Europa League group phase and reflecting on the draw in Turkey, Ten Hag said: “From two tough away games, Porto and Fenerbahce, we take two points, which is a result.

“But of course when you are taking the lead, and especially the way you can see the goal, starting with the free-kick played straight in our block. It shouldn’t happen.

“Then it’s like a simple one cross and a goal. After that and also before that we had chances to make a second goal, so 2-0 up or afterwards 2-1 but we didn’t take our chances.

“I think some great chances. First half, Rashy [Marcus Rashford] was a good chance. The second half also for Rashy, when the final pass then came on the right foot for him.

“That’s of course a pity, and then you are disappointed that you that you don’t win.

“But we have to take the point and at Old Trafford we have to win games.”