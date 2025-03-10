Scholes still has no idea what ‘disappointing’ Man Utd star ‘brings to the team’

Paul Scholes is still unsure what Joshua Zirkzee brings to the Man Utd team after they drew 1-1 with Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils took the lead against the run of play on the stroke of half-time with Bruno Fernandes converting a wonderful free-kick to put Ruben Amorim’s team ahead at the interval.

A wonderful finish from the edge of the box from Declan Rice saw second-placed Arsenal level with 16 minutes left on the clock but neither side could get a winner.

Man Utd had a number of very good chances in the second half to make sure they took all three points but they failed to convert.

Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have taken plenty of criticism this season with duo scoring just five Premier League goals between them.

Netherlands international Zirkzee did score the Man Utd goal in a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad in midweek but, after watching the Dutchman against Arsenal, Man Utd legend Scholes remains unconvinced by the striker.

After the match, Scholes told Premier League Productions: “Both teams are in desperate need of a striker.

“Zirkzee I thought was a little bit disappointing today. I’m not sure he’s a number nine or a number ten.

“I’m not really sure what Zirkzee brings to the team. Rasmus Hojlund is obviously still having his issues but both teams are crying out for attacking players.”

Fernandes was the hero again at Old Trafford on Sunday and Man Utd boss Amorim wants the rest of his players to be more like the Portugal international.

Amorim said: “I think any coach when he wants to bring players, he expects the best, but sometimes they have to adapt and sometimes you have luck with the character of the player or not.

“Even with all the investigation that all the coaches do before signing players. What I can say is that we need more Brunos. That is clear.

“Not just the quality, the character, not some mistakes, but the character that he has, the availability in this league, is so important and he’s so decisive with the ball and without the ball.”

And Amorim thought his side were unlucky not to beat Arsenal, the Man Utd boss added: “If you look at the chances and then look at the game, Arsenal had more possession, but we try to play the game in a low block.

“So it’s hard to say that we deserve it as Arsenal also tried to win the game. But, if you look at the chances, I think we were quite close to winning the game. David Raya did really well to defend his goal and, sometimes, if the ball is 10 centimetres a little bit to the side, it can change a game.

“We were waiting for a mistake from the opponents, but we tried to win the game. We tried to find a way to beat a very good team and showed that today.”