Scholes fires ‘similar to Ten Hag’ warning to Man Utd over Amorim appointment

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes has warned the Red Devils that Ruben Amorim could be another appointment “similar” to Erik ten Hag.

Widespread reports on Monday afternoon claimed that Man Utd had moved quickly to replace Ten Hag after the Dutchman was sacked on Monday morning.

Their 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Sunday was the final straw for the Red Devils board as they fired Ten Hag and are now willing to pay the 10million euros (£8.3m) release clause to secure 39-year-old Amorim.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague claimed that Man Utd have also ‘approached’ Fulham boss Marco Silva as they look for a suitable replacement for Ten Hag.

Former Man Utd midfielder Scholes was frustrated that the Red Devils missed out on ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who took the England job earlier this month, while he also thinks Xavi could be a good choice.

And, while running through all the potential candidates, Scholes warned the Red Devils that Amorim could end up being another Ten Hag failure.

“I felt United had missed out on him [Tuchel],” Scholes told TNT Sport.

“I think it was documented that they had conversations with him, as and when I’m not too sure.

“Xavi is more recent. Manchester United are the biggest club in the world, so they need the best of the best. If they think Xavi is that man, then it’s a risky one.

“But he’s managed at an elite level with a club very similar to Manchester United in Spain with Barcelona. They won the league against Carlo Ancelotti’s [Real Madrid] team in difficult circumstances, so I wouldn’t be against that.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Mailbox: Ten Hag problem is gone from Manchester United but who will sack INEOS and Ratcliffe?

👉 The ten worst signings Erik ten Hag made at Manchester United sum up incredible waste

👉 Five Sporting players Ruben Amorim should bring with him to fix Manchester United



“There’s Zinedine Zidane who was very successful at Real Madrid. Whether he wants to come to England, I very much doubt. He’s another name, and then you think about Ruben Amorim at Sporting Lisbon.

“Again, that’s a similar one to Ten Hag, doing well in a league that isn’t as well known or of the same stature as other leagues in Europe, but has done very well.

“Then you look at the likes of Thomas Frank, but then the expectations at Brentford are less than at Manchester United.

“Thomas Tuchel would have been my man, but that’s now gone. However, there are still people out there who have a chance to make the team successful.”

When asked about his future after Ten Hag had been sacked, Amorim told a press conference on Monday: “I was expecting that question and obviously I am not going to talk about my future.

“I am not going to speak about my future because no matter what I say I’d have to always talk about it.

“Since the first day, I said it was not worthy to ask about it and I am not going to make any comments about my future.”