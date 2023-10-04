‘Worried’ Scholes blasts ‘lazy’ and ‘weak’ Man Utd pair after embarrassing Galatasaray defeat

Paul Scholes has labelled Manchester Unietd duo Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof as “lazy” and “weak” after their 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils threw away a 2-1 lead against the Turkish giants after Rasmus Hojlund had put them in front twice in their Champions League Group A clash.

They eventually lost 3-2 to suffer their start to a season since 1986 with Man Utd losing six of their opening ten matches for the first time in 37 years.

Their chances of getting out of the group now look a lot bleaker too with the Premier League side the only outfit to be stuck on zero points after two matches.

And Scholes was unhappy with what he saw from some Man Utd players with the legendary midfielder picking out Erik ten Hag’s centre-back partnership, in particular, for criticism.

Scholes said on TNT Sports: “[Sofyan] Amrabat isn’t a left-back obviously but he leaves things so wide open. Lindelof and Varane were so lazy, so weak and we all know what the goalkeeper [Andre Onana] did as well.”

The Man Utd legend is particularly “worried” about Varane with the France international struggling to keep himself fit since joining the Red Devils from Real Madrid in 2021.

Scholes admitted after the match: “I worry about Varane a bit.

“I do thinks he’s been one of the very best defenders around, just like Rio [Ferdinand] was, in that same ilk at Real Madrid, but I just feel like his legs are looking a little bit sluggish. He’s a can’t keep fit, I’d be worried about him.”

Man Utd boss Ten Hag is coming under fire for the first time in his Old Trafford tenure and when asked if he feared the sack, the Dutchman replied: “Last season: brilliant, terrific, more than we could expect.

“We also knew in this project there would be common gaps. At this moment we are in a very difficult period as everyone can see but we come out together, we are fighting together, we are sticking together and we are behind each other. That is me, the directors, the team, all together we will fight.

“This is not us, we know we have to do better, with togetherness we will come out.

“If I give an explanation, then you will see as excuses, there are no excuses. We can’t make the errors we are now making. We have to do better, it is a simple fact, we have to win our games.”