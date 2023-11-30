Scholes hits out at Man Utd man for having ‘a little smirk’ despite trio of mistakes

Paul Scholes reckons “all three goals” Manchester United conceded against Galatasaray were down to Red Devils goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes fired Man Utd into an early two-goal lead in Istanbul with two brilliant goals before the Turkish side got one back when a Hakim Ziyech free-kick deceived Onana.

Scott McTominay restored their lead after the half-time interval before Onana misjudged another Ziyech free-kick to allow Galatasaray back into the game.

Kerem Akturkoglu’s strike made it 3-3 on 71 minutes with Scholes also blaming the Man Utd goalkeeper for the third with the former midfielder claiming Onana left too much room at his near post.

Scholes said on TNT Sports: “Well, what can you say? It’s a terrible mistake again [for the second goal]. I’m not sure what he’s actually trying to do, punch it away with his right hand? It’s weak.

“He makes people nervous, he makes the defence nervous, he makes the whole team nervous. He makes simple saves look really, really difficult.

READ MORE: Man Utd ‘silence!’ no one as Premier League’s ‘best’ f*cks it in the Champions League again

“Beaten at the near post [for Galatasaray’s third]. We’ll probably have goalkeeper experts who will know more about this than us, but again I don’t think he should be beaten at the near post.

“His positioning is poor. For me, all three goals are down to him. His technique looks awkward.”

When asked if Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag needs to take responsibility for the signing of Onana, Scholes added: “Managers ultimately have to take responsibility for all their signings. It’s a shame tonight because in the last few weeks, in the Premier League especially, he’s started to look OK.

“He’s looking a lot better, but still making unconventional saves, and it’s the Champions League where it’s been a real struggle for him.

“I don’t know why – is he too casual? You see him there having a little smirk to himself.

“I just think he’s a bit too relaxed. I don’t think his concentration is all there and for a goalkeeper concentration is the most important thing.

“You think of the other team as well, watching the goalkeeper, and he’s nervous and all over the place, thinking, ‘We’ve just got to shoot, cross the ball in, get the ball in and around him’. He looks like he’s going to concede every time!”

READ MORE: Massive Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea signings among worst Premier League regulars