Paul Scholes says he would “love” Manchester United to sign “p*ssed off” Tottenham star Cristian Romero, who he believes has “checked out” of his current club.

Romero made headlines for the wrong reasons on Saturday as he was sent off in the first half of Spurs’ 2-0 defeat to the Red Devils.

It was the Argentinian’s sixth red card in all competitions since joining Tottenham from Atalanta for £42.5m in 2022, the most of any Premier League player in that time.

The 27-year-old will miss Spurs’ next four games, including the north London derby against Arsenal, as it was his second red card of the season.

The misstep came just days after Romero took to social media to brand Thomas Frank having just 11 senior players available for the 2-2 draw with Manchester City as ‘disgraceful’.

Some Tottenham fans have taken against Romero, claiming he should be stripped of the captaincy, but amid interest from Atletico Madrid in his services, Scholes wants the Red Devils to battle the La Liga giants for his signature.

“Do you know what? I love him,” Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast. “I love watching him play football.

“He’s pissed off at Spurs, isn’t he? He doesn’t want to be there. He’s having a go at the crowd, he’s having a go at the board, I think his head has checked out a little bit.

“But I would love him at Manchester United. I just love his character.”

Speaking after Tottenham’s defeat to Manchester United, Frank insisted Romero is a “leader” in his dressing room but also admitted he should “learn” to control and harness his aggression.

“For me, I think he is a leader,” said Frank. “He is a young leader and he’s learning every day.

“I’ve said I used the example when I was 30 years old. I thought I was on top of the world, but I was no way near the level I am today in terms of leadership and understanding things.

“And then when you have a player that’s playing with so much passion and aggression, things like that can happen.

“That’s not to say he shouldn’t learn from it, of course he needs learn from it, going forward.”