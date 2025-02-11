Paul Scholes thinks Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is “lost” under Ruben Amorim as “they don’t know what to do with him”.

The Red Devils have had a terrible season with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the Premier League table after 24 matches.

Man Utd’s financial situation only allowed them to bring in Patrick Dorgu to help Amorim in the January transfer window with reports that the Red Devils were open to good offers for Mainoo, Garnacho and other players who have come through their academy.

There were reports that Chelsea were preparing an offer for as much as £70m in January to attempt to lure Man Utd midfielder Mainoo away from Old Trafford.

Amorim is still finding it tricky to nail down a consistent role for Mainoo with the Man Utd boss even deploying the youngster in a false nine role in a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace recently.

The Red Devils head coach is keen to try Mainoo further up the pitch and not in his usual central midfield role with Amorim recently explaining why.

Amorim told reporters: “To have time to train, to create connections between everybody, that is really, really important for us.

“Even the staff, everybody there in training, knowing each other in the right environment, I think it’s really important.

“Then you can have one week to prepare a game, so you can work in the beginning of the week, on your idea and still have time to focus also on the opponent to prepare the game in a better way.

“I can understand my players better – and put together the Kobbie position today.

“We need time to understand the players. He was struggling a lot defending as a midfielder. Now more as a No 10, you can feel it that he was so free, playing the ball near the box, and near the box he is really good, making the small connections.

“I need time and we need time to work with the players to understand what is the best position for them.”

And Scholes is worried that Mainoo is now “lost” under Amorim and reckons the Man Utd midfielder is not suited to a false nine position.

Scholes told The Overlap Fan Debate: “I think Mainoo is lost.

“I’ve talked about Declan Rice being lost before – I think Mainoo is lost as well. They don’t know what to do with him.

“‘I don’t think he knows where to play on a football pitch because he’s been played in one of the number 10 positions, he has been played in the two in the midfield, which I can see probably doesn’t suit him because I don’t think he’s the greatest athlete.

“He’s a great footballer. I think the No 10 does suit, (but) the false nine, never in a million years.”