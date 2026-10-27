Scholes names ‘poisonous’ Man Utd pair he would sell as Gerrard lists seven ‘not good enough’

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes insists he would sell Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez as soon as possible amid the Red Devils’ awful start to the season.

It was all looking good for Man Utd at the end of last season as Michael Carrick was given the permanent head coach position after finishing third in the Premier League and qualifying for the Champions League.

However, it has all turned sour at the end of October with rumours that Carrick is now on the verge of being sacked by the Man Utd hierarchy.

Their latest 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth came after another poor performance in midwek against Como, in which the Red Devils lost 4-1 to Cesc Fabregas’s side.

Fernandes came out post-match against the Serie A side and criticised Carrick and his coaching staff’s tactics with the Man Utd captain’s comments heavily criticised by former players and pundits.

It came hot on the heels of Martinez’s outburst against the Man Utd hierarchy in the previous week with the Red Devils defender insisting Carrick had not been sufficiently backed in the summer transfer window.

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And Scholes selected Fernandes and Martinez as the two players he would sell in conversation with host Paddy McGuinness on the latest episode of the Good, the Bad & the Football podcast.

McGuinness said: “Looking at that team, that [United] squad. How many of that squad, if you could, would you get rid of tomorrow? Where you go, they are clearly poisonous.”

To which Scholes replied: “Well, from what Bruno Fernandes did last week, I think that was unforgivable. So Bruno’s one.

“Martinez for what he said as well. I’m not saying it’s wrong what he said, but it’s not his business. That is nothing to do with you.”

Gerrard lists the Man Utd players who are not good enough

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has named seven players who doesn’t think are currently good enough for Man Utd.

Gerrard said on Overlap Daily: “Manchester United, if you go through the squad, they’ve got some good players. Bruno Fernandes is the best player. I look at him and when I watch him and when he’s at it, even though I’m a Liverpool fan, he’s a pleasure to watch. He’s a terrific footballer talent-wise.

“But if you go through the squad, the back four. Harry Maguire’s had a really good career, Luke Shaw, I played with Luke, he was top in his day. They’re not Manchester United players anymore. They should have been moved on quicker.

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“Lisandro Martinez last year, only interested in the World Cup. He’s come back, he’s seen that the players haven’t signed, the four or five that he wants…in his world. Selfishly comes out and speaks then gets injured, goes off at half-time with a kick [against Leeds] and he’s fit the next game. That stinks to me.

“You look at the midfield, they signed a player from Chelsea, £50 million, [Andrey] Santos, not a Manchester United player.

“Then it goes to recruitment higher up. Why are you signing players that are not good enough to play for Manchester United? These [are] the only players you can attract now, but he’s not a Manchester United player.

“[Carlos] Baleba, £70 million. He’s got potential. He’s not ready to help Manchester United compete at the top of the league now.

“You look on the sides of the pitch. When I played against United, you had [Ryan] Giggs, [David] Beckham, world class players. I look at the sides of the pitch. Young Amad [Diallo]. Hot and cold. When he’s good, he’s good. But hasn’t shown nothing this season.”

Gerrard added: “Nothing coming from the left side, nothing at all. You look at the forwards, [Bryan] Mbeumo, good player. Probably one of the shining lights of this season.

“Cunha’s dropped. So what’s he doing? Is he not training right? Is he one of the toxic players? They’ve just signed him recently. Why is a Brazil international not starting? So, he’s not doing something right. He’s part of the problem as well.

“[Benjamin] Sesko injured at the moment. Not good enough. They’ve just got problems all over the place.”

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