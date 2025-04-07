‘The noises I hear’ – Scholes predicts Ratcliffe will sell two top Man Utd stars in the summer

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes reckons co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will sell Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils played out a boring 0-0 draw against arch-rivals Man City in the Premier League on Sunday with Ruben Amorim’s side remaining in 13th position in the table.

It has been a disastrous season for Man Utd with the Red Devils once again getting recruitment wrong in the summer, as they brought in a number of players who have added little value this term.

After spending over £180m last summer and more on Patrick Dorgu in the January market, it is now likely that Man Utd will have their hands tied financially in the upcoming summer window.

There is speculation that Man Utd will have to sell before they can buy, with Mainoo and Garnacho seen as two of their most sellable assets.

And, from what he’s heard, Man Utd legend Scholes predicts that the young duo will be sold to raise funds for new players.

READ: Five ex-Man Utd stars for INEOS to target this summer with David De Gea return ‘seriously considered’

Scholes told Premier League Productions: “It has to be a major concern.

“Where’s the money coming from for new signings? We saw those interviews with Sir Jim and they didn’t make good reading.

“It doesn’t look like Ruben Amorim will get a war chest to go to war with. It doesn’t feel like that.

“I get the impression, and I could be wrong, but I think they might sell the two young players. I think they might sell Mainoo and Garnacho.

“Maybe they sell them this summer. The Mainoo one would hurt. They both would. Garnacho came later but Mainoo has been at the club since he was a kid.

“He had a brilliant season last year and it makes the academy system look bad if a player like him can’t make it and they have to sell him.

“I hope I’m wrong, I hope they don’t do that, but the noises I hear, it is a big concern.”

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Manchester United and Manchester City are both clearly desperate for the season to end

👉 ‘What the hell does that mean?’ – Keane disagrees with Amorim claim ahead of Man Utd vs Man City

👉 Amorim says Garnacho among Man Utd trio who lack ‘quality’; wants two ‘big players’ in summer

Touching on the club’s “terrible recruitment” over the last few years and beyond, Scholes added: “Ruben Amorim hasn’t got the ammunition at the moment to go out and score goals. He’s got Bruno who’s capable but the others aren’t goalscorers.

“You look at the recruitment for the last few years and think, how on earth have United only got one centre forward who doesn’t score goals? It’s incredible.

“I don’t remember there being much competition for some of the players they’ve signed. I don’t remember there being a fight for Zirkzee, Ugarte, Antony.

“They’re not fighting for players who other teams want and that’s possibly a problem as well. It’s bad recruitment, terrible recruitment.”