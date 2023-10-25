Scholes tells Ratcliffe to ‘change everything’ at Man Utd as he gives his verdict on Ten Hag

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has told Sir Jim Ratcliffe to “change almost everything” if he gets his minority investment over the line.

The British billionaire downgraded his offer for the club when it became clear that the Glazers weren’t going to accept a full sale of the club.

And Ratcliffe is now set to buy a 25 per cent stake in Man Utd with his deal set to be ratfied in the coming weeks and it is ‘now regarded as a formality’.

Man Utd fans were hoping for a full takeover so that a new owner could make big changes to the club but reports are suggesting that the Glazers will allow Ratcliffe to make big decisions.

There are claims that Ratcliffe plans ‘to complete a radical overhaul of Manchester United’s football department’, while the INEOS owner ‘will soon oversee player incomings and departures’.

And former Man Utd midfielder Scholes thinks Ratcliffe has a lot of work on his hands with the “only thing world class about this football club right now is the history”.

READ MORE: Maguire and Onana save Ten Hag as another Manchester United ‘turning point’ beckons

Speaking on TNT Sports last night, Scholes said: “He’s got a lot to do. This is a world class football club but it’s not behaving like it, it’s not performing like it.

“From the first-team to the youth teams. I watched the U19s today – they got beaten by Copenhagen. It’s not right.

“They’re underperforming in every single area. I love this stadium but it needs renovations. The training ground probably is not up to standard either.

“The only thing world class about this football club right now is the history. He [Ratcliffe] needs to get some new people, new staff, new players right through the club to make new history for the club.

“This is one of, if not the biggest club in the world, he has to change almost everything. The whole club is underperforming. It’s a massive job to come into!

“But the fans won’t be happy. The fans don’t want the Glazers here. I reckon that 25% is eventually just a stepping stone for him taking control of the club.”

Erik ten Hag has come under some pressure this season after overseeing their worst start to a campaign since 1986 – but they have recovered in recent weeks with back-to-back Premier League wins over Brentford and Sheffield United, while they overcame Copenhagen 1-0 in the Champions League last night.

Giving his verdict on Ten Hag, Scholes added: “I think he’s the right man for the job.

“I like him. He’s almost been thrown out the lions, left on his own to defend everything.”