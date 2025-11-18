Scholes recommends ‘really good signing’ to Man Utd but there’s ‘no chance’ in January

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes thinks Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson would be a “really good signing” for Ruben Amorim’s side.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new signings in the summer transfer window with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Diego Leon and Senne Lammens all joining.

Despite a good summer in the transfer market overall, many supporters and former players thought that Man Utd made a huge oversight by failing to sign a new midfielder in the summer.

Man Utd did attempt to make a move with Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher two of the midfielders they made enquiries about.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said on Monday that Baleba is still towards the top of their list but the Italian also revealed there is a long list of targets.

Man Utd have been heavily linked with a move for Nottingham Forest and England star Anderson, who is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Casemiro seems likely to leave Old Trafford in the summer and Scholes reckons Anderson would be a great replacement for the Brazil legend.

Scholes said of Casemiro on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “He has been a great player and I think he’s actually been better this year than he was possibly last year.

“I think you’ve got to take his age into account and I think he’ll probably move on after his deal is done.”

Scholes former Man Utd team-mate Nicky Butt added: “Yeah, it would make sense to me.”

When asked if Anderson would fit in at Old Trafford, Scholes said: “Elliot Anderson is a really good player.

“Look, I think they need a bit more than Anderson to get to where they want to be, to challenging, but, no, I think he’s a really good player.

“When he was at Newcastle I thought he was a really good player. I thought he was more of an attacking midfielder and I didn’t see him in this role that he’s playing for England as a number six.

“But he looks a really good player, I think he’s athletic enough as well and, yeah, I think he would be a really good signing but we’ll see.”

Butt added on Anderson: “He’s a good player. I think it’s what the board and the manager wants from a player.

“To get Manchester United to where they want to be, they need a lot more than just that.

“But is he better than the ones they’ve got in now? That’s what it always should be, you should always get players that are better than what you’ve got in the building.

“Looking at what he’s doing now, for me, he looks like potentially a top, top player.”

The Daily Telegraph have revealed that there is ‘no chance’ Nottingham Forest allow Anderson to be sold in the January transfer window.

It is understood that the England international is ‘on course to become the next £100m-plus English player with Nottingham Forest ready to adopt a tough stance on his future’.

The report adds: ‘Forest’s valuation will be set by owner Evangelos Marinakis with the club expected to demand a figure at market value.

‘With potential interest from Champions League clubs in Europe, Anderson’s price could move above £100m after instalments.’