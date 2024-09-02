Manchester United legend Paul Scholes revealed the “biggest worry” he has about Erik ten Hag’s side after they were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool on Sunday.

The Red Devils had a positive transfer window, but their recent loss to Brighton suggested they have plenty of improvements to make and matters got worse on Sunday afternoon.

A disasterclass from Casemiro contributed to a miserable afternoon for Man Utd as they were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool. A first-half brace by Luis Diaz placed Arne Slot’s side in control of the game before Mohamed Salah added a third after the interval.

Ten Hag is among the favourites to be the first Premier League sacked this season and his team were fortunate only to lose 3-0 as Liverpool were wasteful with their chances at times and Scholes has revealed the “biggest thing” he noticed about Man Utd as their rivals “looked fitter and more athletic”.

“The biggest thing I noticed from being pitchside and looking at the players is Liverpool looked fitter and more athletic,” Scholes told Premier League Productions.

READ: 16 Conclusions on Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool: Ten Hag sack, great Gravenberch, Casemiro done, ‘unprofessional’ Szob



“[Kobbie] Mainoo took time to get going; Bruno Fernandes looked sluggish; [Joshua] Zirkzee needs game time as he hasn’t played.

“That was the big thing that struck me. We’re only early in the season but they are things that worry me – are the team working hard enough behind the scenes to be as fit as they should be? They just didn’t look fit enough.”

Scholes also thinks it’s a “concern” that two of Man Utd’s centre-backs “can’t get through a game”.

“If you have a centre-half who can’t get through a game, that’s a concern. That tells me you’re not fit enough straight from the off,” Scholes added.

MORE MAN UTD MESS ON F365…

👉 ‘I saw the xG, it wasn’t that high’: Erik ten Hag on Manchester United’s 3-0 defeat to Liverpool

👉 Man Utd made transfer ‘mistake’ with £25m star ‘difficult to replace’ amid Ten Hag admission

👉 Man Utd: ‘Ruthless’ Ten Hag sack decision demanded by pundit; ‘elite’ manager is the ‘ideal’ successor

“Back fours should always stay on early. You may bring a full-back off here and there but two centre-halves should be there for the full game and it’s been the first three games that they’ve changed it [during the game]. How can a centre-back not be fit enough?

“You have the excuse of the Euros and you can say it takes a bit of time to get going but Liverpool had players there as well. Other teams had players there – you don’t see them struggling.”

Scholes also feels it’s a “big problem” for Man Utd is the middle of midfield as Liverpool are “miles ahead of them” in this department.

“It was a difficult afternoon, but they have to realise what they are playing against,” Scholes said.

“We know United have work to do. The centre of the pitch is a big problem. I thought Liverpool were miles ahead of them.”