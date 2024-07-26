Scholes reveals the one signing Man Utd need to seal before the end of the transfer window

Paul Scholes would still like to see Man Utd add their forward line this summer with the addition of a “proven” and “experienced” centre-forward.

The Red Devils have already made two key signings this summer with Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee arriving from Bologna, while young French defender Leny Yoro has joined from Lille.

Man Utd have been linked with lots of other players too with Matthijs de Ligt looking likely to arrive from Bayern Munich if the Red Devils can agree a fee with the Bavarians for the Dutch centre-back.

The Premier League side are also looking for a defensive midfielder with Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte and Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat named as targets.

But Man Utd legend Scholes thinks they need to be looking at another centre-forward to support young strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Zirkzee.

“When I think about Manchester United, I think about brilliant centre-forwards,” Scholes said on Sky Sports.

“I think they’ve had one young one last year in Rasmus Hojlund who they have had to rely on and it was a little bit unfair. He’s a young player, still learning the game.

“They’ve bought another young one [Zirkzee]… I would like to see an experienced centre-forward come and help with that and virtually guarantee goals.

“Whether that man is out there, I don’t know. But I think they need somebody who is proven and somebody who is proven and go on and be successful next year.”

Louis Saha is looking forward to watching Zirkzee next season at Old Trafford with the new Man Utd signing having “a lot of potential”.

Saha told Betfred: “He’s got a great workrate and has the ability to create his own chances. He’s a tall guy that’s very capable of playing with the ball at his feet. There are coaches at the club that can help him with his movement and to become more clinical with his finishing.

“Joshua’s a player with a lot of potential and he can definitely provide a lot more unpredictability because he has a lot of flair and we’ve not seen that often from Rasmus Højlund.

“With what Joshua provides, they can definitely play with two up front because both of them are very strong players and now there’s a different type of formula for the manager to explore.

“He also brings competition because Anthony Martial has left the club and with his age, he will be eager to prove that he can be a tremendous striker in the Premier League. It’s a good reason for us to be excited.”

On the potential impact of Mason Mount in his second season at Man Utd, Saha added: “I really don’t know because I was shocked by the standard of Mason Mount last season. I was shocked because he wasn’t finding the pockets, so he wasn’t dangerous when he was playing. He wasn’t impactful, so it was really strange.

“I don’t believe these excuses of having other players playing in your position that prevent your impact on games because you should have confidence in yourself to find ways to. I don’t believe football is that complicated.

“Coming into the new season, everything can change. You can have a different type of set-up or for players themselves, they can feel fresher from having a good pre-season. All those elements can work in your favour.

“I’m asking a lot because Mason Mount is a player that we’re waiting on to shine, he’s got the number seven on his back and I’m still awaiting big things. It could be a tough season for him if he doesn’t shine quickly, so I hope he can be very courageous and play the game with a smile on his face and with no fear.

“I believe he played with fear last season, but that could have been due to his fitness and injuries, so I hope that’s all behind him now.”