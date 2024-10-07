Scholes identifies Man Utd silver lining as Potter names star who produced a ‘masterclass’ vs Villa

Paul Scholes thinks Man Utd are becoming “more difficult to play against” as they looked “a lot better and organised” against Aston Villa.

Sunday’s battling 0-0 draw at high-flying Aston Villa meant the Red Devils stumbled into the international break without a win in five matches in all competitions.

Man Utd have mustered just three victories all season and an eight-point haul from their opening seven league games is the club’s lowest tally at this stage of a campaign since collecting seven in 1989-90.

Manager Erik ten Hag is under immense scrutiny but still believes he has the backing of the club hierarchy, who are set to meet for a pre-planned monthly meeting on Tuesday.

And Scholes attempted to pick out some positives from their respectable draw at Villa Park with Man Utd now seeming better organised than in previous weeks.

Scholes told Premier League Productions: “I think that they were a lot better and organised.

“They looked more difficult to play against, more difficult to break through, which usually happens and it’s normally wide open.

“But I thought Mainoo and Eriksen next to him gave them a really solid platform.

“I also think they were helped by Villa’s game on Wednesday. I think it was a bit of a flat game from Aston Villa, and I just think United tried to survive.”

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Aston Villa help out Erik ten Hag by playing out most boring game possible with Manchester United

👉 Six-pass Man Utd man in worst Premier League XI of the weekend

👉 Mailbox: ‘Man Utd didn’t get spanked’ as Ten Hag defended as job ‘difficult to laughable’

Graham Potter – who has been linked with the Man Utd job if Ten Hag is sacked – claimed that Jonny Evans delivered a “masterclass” in defending during the Red Devils’ goalless draw at Aston Villa.

Former Chelsea boss Potter singled out Evans, who produced a man-of-the-match display, for praise on Match of the Day 2, he said: “Sometimes in football it’s less important to be fast and more important to be on time.

“And in the right position on time.

“For any young defenders watching, this was almost a masterclass in how to use your strengths and combat what the opponent can do to you.”

Experienced centre-back Evans – a surprise starter on Sunday – admits speculation “does affect the players”, but underlined the importance of unity.

“As a player you know what you’ve got to do,” the 36-year-old academy graduate said after the draw. “We’ve all been playing football for a long time.

“For us it’s about not giving in, sticking together. My experience is that you always show that on the pitch and it was pleasing we did that today.”