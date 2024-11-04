Scholes slams Man Utd star for ‘trying to make goal look better’ after Chelsea miss

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes insists Marcus Rashford was attempting to make a “goal look better” as he missed a key chance against Chelsea.

The Red Devils took the lead on Sunday evening through a Bruno Fernandes penalty in the second half before Moises Caicedo struck back four minutes later to salvage a draw for the Blues.

The 1-1 stalemate didn’t do much for Man Utd, who are 13th in the Premier League, as their stuttering form this season continues and leaves the Red Devils with just three wins from their opening ten matches.

Man Utd could have been ahead earlier in the match if Rashford had taken a glorious chance with the England international hitting the crossbar in the closing stages of the first half.

And Man Utd legend Scholes accused Rashford of trying to make the “goal look better” rather than making sure he scored.

Scholes told Premier League Productions: “I expect him to do better. I think he is trying to make the goal look better by going high into the roof of the net. It is quite a simple side-foot volley from seven yards. All he has to do is keep it down.”

Man Utd are suffering in front of net this season with the Red Devils scoring just nine goals in ten Premier League fixtures, with only Southampton and Crystal Palace scoring fewer goals.

Alejandro Garnacho is their top goalscorer in the Premier League with two goals to his name and Scholes has called on Ruben Amorim to sort out their woes up front.

Scholes added: “It is something the new manager has to address. They have had chances this season. It has to get better.

“The lack of goals is a problem. We have one centre forward who we are not quite sure about. He [Hojlund] is a young lad but can get 20.25 goals? He looks more like a 10 to 15 man.

“Zirkzee who they brought in for over £30million hasn’t got up and running yet. Where are the rest of the goals coming from? Marcus had that year where he scored 30.

“Garnacho again looks like he’s more capable of 10 to 15 instead of 20 to 25. So the biggest job he [Amorim] has is to find 70-80 goals to elevate them to where they should be.”

Ruud van Nistelrooy took charge of their draw against Chelsea after Erik ten hag was sacked last week and the Dutchman reckons Man Utd will start converting their chances.

Van Nistelrooy said after the match: “I think today was slightly disappointing because we didn’t score the second one with the opportunities that we had, that’s the feeling me personally and in the dressing room.

“In the last games we played, we lost points for not converting our chances. The way I think is we created a lot all through the season so far and in that sense, I’m not too worried. I think when the players get in the flow of it, with results coming and confidence growing, goals will come.”