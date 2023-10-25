Man Utd legend Scholes warns Ten Hag over ‘complete disaster’ ahead of ‘vitally important’ week

Paul Scholes thinks this week is “vitally important” for Manchester United as they continue to attempt to get their season back on track.

The Red Devils made their worst start to a season since 1986 but back-to-back wins over Brentford and Sheffield United in the Premier League have seen them move up to eighth in the table.

And they backed those results up with a 1-0 victory over Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday night to give them their first points of the group stage after losing to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray in previous weeks.

But the performances have still been very underwhelming with supporters concerned that they are still playing below their capabilities and Man Utd legend Scholes is scratching his head about “what the issue is”.

“This week is vitally important,” Scholes said on TNT Sports ahead of their match with Copenhagen. “They’re in a terrible position after losing to Galatasaray, that first home game was a complete disaster.

“I’m not sure how much confidence the two wins in the Premier League will give them. One of them was scraped through [against Brentford], and again the performance wasn’t great again on Saturday night against a team you would expect to be relegated [Sheffield United].

“They’re just not firing at the minute. I’m not sure what the issue is, there seems to be a lot of changes all the time, they can’t seem to get a consistent team, whether it’s through injuries or suspensions, whatever it may be. But they need to win this game, there’s no doubt about it, and they probably need to win three of the next four games in the Champions League.”

Sir Bobby Charlton was remembered by the club on Tuesday night at Old Trafford as Man Utd paid an emotional tribute at their first home match since the 1966 World Cup winner died.

And Scholes has revealed that Charlton joined the Man Utd squad in a training session before a Champions League match against Barcelona and insisted that the legend “symbolised this football club”.

Scholes added: “The night before we played in the Nou Camp he actually joined in training with us. I think somebody said he was 61 years of age. You look back and you realise how lucky you were to be involved with such a man.

“When you’re brought up at this football club you’re taught to have class whether you win or lose and that was Sir Bobby Charlton. When you see him in the dressing room he’s commiserating you if you got beaten. He’s congratulating you if you’ve won a game.

“The man just symbolised this football club, he was a picture of class you looked up to that we were happy to have around.”