Scholes picks out ‘worry’ amid grim Man Utd CL prediction; ex-Liverpool man makes Red Devils forecast

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes doesn’t think the Red Devils will progress to the last-16 of the Champions League this season.

The Red Devils have made a poor start to the new season with Erik ten Hag’s men losing five of their first 11 Premier League matches, being knocked out the League Cup and struggling in their Champions League group.

Man Utd had a last-gasp Andre Onana penalty save to thank for taking all three points in a 1-0 victory over Copenhagen in October to secure their first win of the group stage.

Ten Hag’s side lost their opening two fixtures to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray with Man Utd facing Copenhagen in Denmark tonight in a crucial group match.

The Red Devils ideally need to avoid defeat to give themselves a decent chance of progressing to the last-16 of the competition – but Scholes has major doubts that they will go any further in the Champions League.

When asked whether he thought Man Utd would qualify for the last-16, Scholes replied on TNT Sports: “If I was a betting man, I’d say no. They showed last year they’re frail in away games, you think of Sevilla away. It was a brilliant atmosphere, it was hostile, they crumbled, they couldn’t handle it.”

And Scholes questioned the Man Utd players’ mentality to handle the pressure and a potential hostile atmosphere, he added: “It makes me worry about going to Copenhagen, who aren’t a brilliant team but they’re organised. I don’t know if there’s the character and fighters in that team to be able to cope with a big atmosphere.

“It’s so hard going to Copenhagen, these European away games are tough. If they make it a hostile atmosphere, you have to worry about the frailty of Manchester United – they could really crumble under that pressure.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann seemed slightly more optimistic about the Red Devils’ chances in the Champions League this season but he admitted that he can’t see Man Utd getting past the quarter-finals.

When asked for his overall predictions for the Premier League teams, Hamann told BoyleSports: “Manchester City remain the benchmark in the Champions League.

“We’ll see if United get out of the group, but I can’t see them getting past the quarters. I can’t see Arsenal getting past the semis, and if Newcastle get out of the group, they could be a dark horse. City can win it, of course, but I don’t think that about United or Arsenal.”