Paul Scholes picks worst Man Utd signing of all time: ‘He couldn’t kick a football’

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes thinks “unprofessional” Mark Bosnich was one of the Red Devils’ worst-ever signing as he “couldn’t kick a football”.

There have been plenty of poor signings at the Red Devils over the years with some of Erik ten Hag’s current crop making good cases to be classed as their worst signing of all time.

Scholes saw his fair share of good and bad signings at Man Utd with the former England midfielder winning 11 Premier League titles, three FA Cups, two League Cups and two Champions Leagues in his time at Old Trafford.

There were suggestions on The Overlap that Juan Sebastian Veron was the worst signing of all time at Man Utd but Scholes insists former Chelsea goalkeeper Bosnich was much worse and “couldn’t kick a football”.

When put to Scholes that Veron was the Red Devils’ worst signing, he replied: “Veron was a great player, a talented player. Don’t really know why it didn’t work for him but what a footballer. I go back to the goalkeepers, when you had to try and replace Peter Schmeichel, which is always going to be difficult.

“We had a few. I was thinking [Massimo] Taibi, Mark Bosnich. I thought he was a good keeper at Villa, Mark. He came to us, he was so unprofessional. Honestly, it was ridiculous.

“In shooting practice, you normally have like 15, 20 shots. After three shots, he’s knackered, ‘oh no, get someone else in’.

“I never realised, he couldn’t kick a football. I’ve never seen anything like it. We played Everton away in first game of the season, and none of us picked up on it, he couldn’t reach the halfway line.

“There was no wind, it was a perfect day. But when you look at his feet, size 14s, honestly he was just kicking the floor all the time, big flippers. Honestly, it was disappointing.”

Speaking in one of his autobiographies, Alex Ferguson: My Autobiography, legendary Man Utd boss Ferguson also took a swipe at Bosnich’s alleged unprofessionalism.

Ferguson wrote: “Mark Bosnich was, in my opinion, a terrible professional, which we should have known.

“The Bosnich buy stemmed from Peter Schmeichel announcing in the autumn of his final season that he would be retiring, which caught us on the hop. We jumped into decisions.

“We met Bosnich in January, despite reports filtering through to us about his conduct off the pitch. I sent someone down to watch him in training. He was doing nothing in the sessions that convinced me he was the right man for Manchester United.

“I changed tack and went for Edwin van der Sar instead, spoke to his agent and then to Martin Edwards, who told me, ‘Alex, I’m sorry, I’ve shaken hands with Bosnich.’ That was a blow. Martin had shaken Mark’s hand and would not go back on his word, which I respect. But it was a bad piece of business.”