Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has remarkably hit out at head coach Ruben Amorim, who has “ruined” one of the club’s most talented footballers.

The Red Devils were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Premier League strugglers West Ham at Old Trafford on Thursday night as the hosts missed a chance to move into the Champions League places.

Man Utd have reverted to type following their five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League as they have produced poor performances against Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham.

United have only taken four points from these favourable fixtures, with head coach Amorim criticised for his negative approach to games and his failing 3-4-3 system.

Amorim has also been slammed for deciding against using Kobbie Mainoo, who was an unused substitute, against West Ham.

United’s boss insisted after the 1-1 draw against West Ham that he won’t change his methods and commented on Mainoo.

“No, we are losing because of the second balls, sometimes it’s not more men in front that you are going to win the ball,” Amorim responded when asked if he would make more attacking substitutions in future matches.

“We had more men to put in the offence? Who? Who would be more offensive?”

Amorim then shut down a reporter who mentioned Mainoo and explained why the midfielder was not brought on. He added: “Yes, it was the second ball and I was worried with Matheus, I know Bruno [Fernandes] reached the box really well, Mason Mount is playing in his position, they were trying to push us, Bryan [Mbeumo] has a lot of pace to try to win the ball in one transition, so that was my idea.’

Now, Scholes has hit out at Amorim for “ruining” Mainoo, who needs to leave Man Utd next year.

“Bullsh*t.. the kid is being ruined, not being played in a team that can’t control a game of football,” Scholes said on social media.

“Hate seeing home grown players leave but it’s probably best for him now, enough is enough.”

Gary Neville, meanwhile, was left baffled by Man Utd’s performance against West Ham as he explained what he didn’t understand about the display.

“I don’t get it, I don’t get the lack of urgency, and the lack of intensity. I don’t get the slow play. I don’t get the lack of risk in the game,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“Ruben Amorim told us he wanted more intensity from the very beginning. Now I suspect, he’s not going back into the changing room saying ‘guys, play slowly tonight’. He’s saying ‘let’s get the ball moving quicker, let’s run forward, let’s play with real threat and vigour’.

“It doesn’t transpire out on the pitch, so I don’t know, why does that happen? I’ve got no understanding.

“I don’t see the actual appetite to go and throw your whole life at the game, and everything you’ve got, and throw it forward and take risks. They’re showing us what they are, the seventh, eighth or ninth team in the league.”