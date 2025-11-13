Harry Amass is the only Manchester United academy man ready to step up, per a scout

A former Manchester United scout has told the club there is only one man in their academy who is capable of playing in the club’s first team at the moment.

United have famously put emphasis on their academy. In October, they reached 88 years of having included an academy product in their squads.

Notable examples are the likes of Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and of late, Kobbie Mainoo.

But at the moment, it’s not felt that there are many in United’s academy set-up who are ready to make the jump.

Tyler Fredricson and Mainoo are the only academy products to feature for the Red Devils this term and they’ve combined for just 273 minutes on the field.

Former United scout Piotr Sadowski has explained there’s only one academy product at the club who’s ready for the step up.

He said: “Now, United are wary of bringing in youngsters. [Ruben] Amorim was supposed to be the one to do this, but the results haven’t been right, so he prefers to buy ready-made players.

“Whether he has anyone to choose from in the backroom is another matter. In my opinion, Harry Amass is the only player currently capable of making it into the United first-team squad after returning from his loan spell.”

Amass, 18, has played seven times for United’s senior side, and is currently out on loan at Championship club Sheffield Wednesday – his parent club are paying his full wages to give him opportunities – where the left-back has scored once in 11 games.

While Wednesday are struggling towards the bottom of the table, Amass has been a shining light.

There have been suggestions of a recall in January, but the Sheffield Star‘s Alex Miller has reported discussions over the left-back’s future are ongoing after a discourse began at the weekend.

Rob Staton has since revealed Amass will not be recalled, with the expectation being that he stays for the rest of the season.

Speaking to the Star, the left-back is clear on what he needs to do during his loan spell.

He said: “It’s about going back as a better player.

“At the moment I haven’t really thought too much about it even though it is coming. I just want to play in the games and a lot of stuff has happened higher. We’re waiting for things to get straightened out and we’ll sort it out closer to the time. But at the moment I’m just enjoying playing here.”

