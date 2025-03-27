Man Utd scouts ‘buzzing’ about transfer target as Jason Wilcox favourite is a ‘real goer’

Man Utd scouts are ‘buzzing’ at the prospect of the Red Devils winning the race for a Premier League star this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a nightmare season in the Premier League so far with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the Premier League table.

Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag in November but things have got worse under the Portuguese head coach as the players struggle to adapt to his playing style, philosophy and tactics.

Man Utd still have hope of qualifying for Europe through the Europa League with the Red Devils set to be awarded a place in the Champions League if they can reach the final and win it.

With rumours that the Red Devils could have to sell before they buy players this summer, an unexpected qualification for the Champions League could make a huge difference to their spending plans.

As well as extra money, Man Utd could attract better players and one in-demand star they are after is Southampton winger Tyler Dibling.

Daily Mail journalist Nathan Salt revealed earlier this week that the Red Devils ‘have an ace card’ up their sleeve in the race for Dibling.

Salt wrote in the Daily Mail:

‘Confidential understands that 14 Premier League clubs – led by United, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City – have inquired about the gifted 19-year-old winger, and there is also strong interest in Germany from RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. ‘But United have an ace card in technical director Jason Wilcox, who knows Dibling from his time as director of football at Southampton before joining United last year. ‘Ruben Amorim will be in the market for a wide player this summer with Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho all set to leave. ‘Man United scouts were at Bangor City to watch Tyler Dibling in action for England Under 19s against Wales.

‘Dibling dominated United’s Diogo Dalot in their match-up at St Mary’s at the start of the season. ‘Former Wolves winger Francisco Trincao (left) is also on Man United’s list to replace the likes of Jadon Sancho (right). ‘His former Sporting Lisbon winger Francisco Trincao is another option, but Dibling could be moulded into a right wing-back under United’s head coach were Wilcox to persuade him to move to Old Trafford.’

Adding further meat to the bones, Salt said in an interview with the Stretford Paddock: “They were buzzing about Dibling… Jason Wilcox is a huge admirer of him, I think that is a real goer.”

Liverpool legend John Barnes thinks Man Utd have been the biggest disappointment of the Premier League season so far.

Barnes told Poker Scout: “Manchester United have good players, they’ve got a good manager, but the harmony, the togetherness, the spirit, the belief has not been there.

“And they’ve got good players. All the players at Man United have had a good manager, so it’s just the situation at Manchester United has been disappointing.

“From a footballing perspective I do believe they should be doing well, being consistent, and maximising the potential they have. They’ve been the biggest disappointment.

“Tottenham have, too, but they’ve had injuries.”

When asked if Man Utd have got worse under Amorim, Barnes added: “Well, it’s not just his fault, is it? Sometimes you need to look at the players, the whole team. Because when Van Gaal was there, he got sacked. He’s a bad manager, is he? And Mourinho, he is a terrible manager? David Moyes, terrible manager too.

“It’s not just always the managers, you can’t blame them all the time, so let’s get away from that fact. If you keep blaming managers, everything just repeats itself. If you just keep wanting to blame the manager, then nothing will change at Manchester United.

“If you’re always changing the manager, and then the manager goes to another club and he’s successful. How bad really is he?

“The responsibility for togetherness and harmony, falls on everyone. But if you keep blaming the manager, everyone absolves themselves of responsibility. Players, hierarchy, they say it’s the manager’s fault.”