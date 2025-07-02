According to one ex-Manchester United coach, club ‘scouts’ decided to snub a move for Liverpool star Cody Gakpo as they “didn’t rate” him for one reason.

Man Utd have been a shambles in the transfer market for years as they often overspend on the wrong players, while signings they have looked past have shone elsewhere.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s recruitment team are looking to get Man Utd back on track and the signing of Matheus Cunha is a good start. Still, they have been left with loads to do as they are miles behind Liverpool and Co.

United have missed out on targets to Liverpool in recent years and former coach Benni McCarthy, who worked under Erik ten Hag, has commented on their interest in Netherlands international Cody Gakpo.

The Red Devils were initially mooted as his most likely destination, but Liverpool swooped to sign him for around £35m ahead of the 2023 winter transfer window. He has 41 goals and 17 assists in 128 appearances for the Reds.

McCarthy insists Gakpo was “wanted the most” by Ten Hag and the signing was Man Utd’s “to lose”.

“Cody Gakpo was the one that we wanted the most and missed out on,” McCarthy told betonlinepromocodes.com.

“I think he was the first player that we sat down and discussed, and decided that he was the player who would fit in perfectly. We knew we could play him alongside Marcus Rashford, when Rashy was really on song in 2022. I think we were so close to getting him.

“At one stage, it was ours to lose. The agent knew Erik, and there were really good talks. The manager asked me to write up a profile for the player and to take it to the scouting department, so they knew my opinion.

“I watched the player, I made my case for why he would be ideal. He could play on the left, he could work as a false nine. With him and Rashford we’d have been strong down the middle and on the left. Then you had Alejandro Garnacho coming through, and we wanted to play him down the right. It would have been perfect.”

However, McCarthy claims United’s scouts were not in favour of the signing as they “didn’t rate” Gakpo.

“Then I was told the scouting department had watched him numerous times and they didn’t rate him. They said the stats weren’t right,” McCarthy added.

“For me, with my experience, I know what you need to deliver at a special club. You don’t need stats to tell you that. The naked eye gives you so much more than just stats.

“Obviously the club have a system, and the system won, so he joined Liverpool and won the league. People can say what they like but we tried to bring in great players that would fit.

“I know the manager always takes the blame, but sometimes the club needs to look at itself. Good players escaped our grasp. Erik knew what we needed.”