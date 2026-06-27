According to reports, Manchester United will ‘abandon’ a move for a third new midfielder on one condition, while there is an update on Matheus Fernandes.

Man Utd have been active in the transfer market in recent weeks, and they have already struck a deal to sign Ederson Silva from Atalanta for around £38m.

The Red Devils are in the market for signings in other positions, but they will recruit at least one more midfielder before this transfer window closes.

United need to focus on revamping their midfield because they have already lost Casemiro, while Manuel Ugarte could follow him in leaving.

It has been widely reported that Man Utd are keen to offload Ugarte, but they may have to change their plans after he was stretchered off with a knee injury during Uruguay’s loss to Spain in the World Cup group stages.

READ: Second Man Utd midfield signing travels for medical before official announcement



It is feared that Ugarte has suffered a serious knee ligament injury, and a report from The Daily Mail claims this could end their hopes of landing a third midfielder.

The report claims United ‘could be forced to abandon the pursuit of signing three midfielders’, with Ugarte’s injury potentially ‘impacting their budget’.

Still, it is noted that Man Utd will be able to sign Matheus Fernandes (or an alternative) after Ederson even without selling Ugarte, but a third midfield signing is ‘largely dependent on any money they can recoup for Ugarte’.

Matheus Fernandes update emerges with alternatives named

It has emerged that Fernandes is Man Utd’s preferred choice to be their next midfield signing, but they face competition from Tottenham and are considering alternatives.

READ MORE: Ferdinand begs Man Utd to be ‘first at the door’ for £70m World Cup star after ‘private’ talks



The report from The Daily Mail claims: ‘The Hammers value Fernandes between £80-85m and are also in negotiations with Tottenham for the 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder. United will have to convince the Londoners to sell to them, with the player’s personal terms not thought to be a problem.

‘If United lose out on Fernandes, Bournemouth’s Alex Scott is believed to head a list of alternatives that includes Aurelien Tchouameni, Sandro Tonali, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton.’

Tottenham are making a serious financial effort to beat Man Utd in the race to sign Fernandes, but journalist Nicolo Schira has stated on Saturday afternoon that the Red Devils are ‘leading’ the way.

Schira said on X: ‘Despite a rich bid submitted by #Tottenham, #ManchesterUnited are leading the race to sign Matheus #Fernandes from #WestHam. Talks in progress.

‘Real Madrid had just asked info for him, but Mourinho’s main target is Enzo Fernandez.’

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