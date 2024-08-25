‘Season is over’ for Man Utd as Ten Hag and three players are told to leave; Arsenal win PL title

One Mailboxer has already given up on Man Utd this season with Erik ten Hag likely to be sacked before Christmas, while there are mails on Arsenal, Everton, Chelsea, Man City and more.

Ten Hag is the problem at Man Utd

Ten Hag is the problem at Man United. His team selection is directly responsible for United’s poor performances and it is completely unfathomable. Serious questions must be asked: why does Ten Hag sign players and keep them on the bench, especially De Ligt? Why do you sign a new striker (Zirkzee), keep him on the bench play Fernandes as striker? Needless to say that Fernandes and Mount arrangement did not work against Fulham and he still repeated it. Why does Ten Hag field Rashford and Mount and keep Garnacho on the bench? why was Anthony on the field? Ashworth and co. owe it to United fans to engage in very serious dialogue with Ten Hag. The season has just started and already we have catch up to do albeit the club has spent over £140M on new signings.

Professor (Dr) David Achanfuo Yeboah

Same old United.

Going to keep this short:

– Rashford needs to f**k off

– Welbeck must be besties with Maguire the way he lets him score an open goal every season.

– If it wasn’t clear, Maguire needs to f**k off.

– The defensive coach, whoever that is, needs to have his entry card revoked and left outside a bus station right away. I have seen better defending in blind people football.

How is it, that match after match, we miss 4-5 easy goal chances, and concede the worst dumbass looking goals possible in history. Both Brighton goals came from defensive errors only. They did nothing of note. On the other hand, Rashford, Amad, Zirkzee, Bruno are missing chances that players like Trossard, ESR, Iwobi & now even f**king Welbeck are scoring. It’s embarrassing. These players need to hang their heads in shame.

Also, Casemiro is done and dusted. Till we dont get these 3 out of the team, we aint winning shit in life.

BUT, lets remember we have 5 first team members out (YET AGAIN) with Yoro, De Ligt, Hojlund, Shaw & soon to be in the team Ugarte out. Once they come back, I hope this comedic nonsense stops because it’s just embarrassing now. This was an easily winnable game which United yet again managed to lose. How many times in 11 years have we seen the same joke repeated over and over again. Same quality of goals conceded, same defensive mistakes. 9 (NINE!) United players in the box marking a total of 0 Brighton players in the added time. IF these were my players, they wouldn’t see another match till December.

And Mr. ETH, STOP TAKING BRUNO OFF! STOP TAKING MOUNT OFF! TAKE RASHFORD OFF! The buck stops with you, if you cannot coach a decent defense or make good changes, you will lose your job by December. I want you to succeed, but stop making dumbass decisions in life.

Every season I start with hope of defensive solidarity, that’s literally all I want. No top 4, no titles, I expect NOTHING man. Just fucking LEARN HOW TO DEFEND LIKE YOU HAVE SEEN A FOOTBALL BEFORE IN LIFE. And even that much is too much to ask for.

I am calling it here, United’s season is over. We aren’t getting top 4, we aren’t getting a trophy, we aren’t getting any joy if this continues.

Another shitty week to be a United fan,

Aman (I miss De Gea)

Brighton never laid a glove on united and won 2-1. Absolutely atrocious stuff from united. Always find a way to lose.

Anthony Fox

Raya…again…

What can I say? Just needed to reiterate my opinion about Raya from last week. He had no right to save that no matter where Watkins put it!

Loved the manner of the revenge. We took our chances and they didn’t…vice versa to last season.

Ben White I love you for winding their captain up and Martinez for getting a hand to our second. 🤣

Chris, Croydon

Campeones

Congrats to Arsenal on winning the league.

Paul

Wonderful chaos?

City fan here. Some random points…

ETH. Wow. It seems to me that he does juuuust enough, or is lucky enough to keep hanging in there and avoid the tin tack. Wonderfully chaotic to watch from the outside, but it must be driving United fans up the wall. Especially his in-game (ahem) ‘tactical’ decisions.

Which brings me on to pretty much every post-match interview he’s done. Is there anybody out there, even when he’s won a match, able to listen to them without thinking “What f***ing game was HE watching?”

“Ola City, this is Barca. Just wondering, but would you like to take Gundogan back. Oh, and it won’t cost you a penny. You would? Smashing. We’ll fly him over tomorrow. Un fuerte abrazo!”

Genuine question, no trolling. Do Arsenal fans think the current squad has the depth to contend for the title? And what a save from Reya btw.

Sorry Tractor Boys. But it won’t be like this every time. Your manager and team are too good. Think it’s more likely Everton will go down before Ipswich does.

Mark (Did I miss the memo on the comments sections being removed?) MCFC.

Everton

Well, that was another embarrassing performance but not unexpected. Dycheball works until it doesn’t and it’s completely off the rails now. If we’re being completely honest, Everton looked like a League One outfit trying to compete with an upper echelon Premier League team. I mean the gulf in class was there for all to watch. We looked beaten before we took the pitch.

If we lose to Bournemouth next week, Dyche has to go doesn’t he? Except we’ve no money to pay him off and there’s no one at the helm to sack him anyway. We’ve been sleepwalking our way to the Championship for the past several years only to find a good run of form to keep us ahead of three other teams. You can only do that for so long before it catches up with you.

We even spent money this year but unfortunately, we didn’t bother buying any additional wingbacks, so that left us with a crocked Coleman and Patterson along with the liability of one Ashley Young at the back. Speaking of Young, why Dyche persists with him and Michael Keane is the reason Evertonians are pulling their hair out (if we have any left.) EVERYONE but Dyche can see they aren’t fit for the purpose of playing the Premier League. I mean why did we bring O’Brien in only to have him sit on the bench? WHY????

But who would come into this shitshow of a club? What manager would take this “project” on? Other than money, why would you come into a club with such an institutional rot embedded in its foundations? Thanks to Bill “I’ll find the right buyer” Kenwright and Farhad “I don’t want Everton to become a museum” Moshiri, we find ourselves in the same situation over and over again. Evertonians have just about given up. Where’s the joy? I mean other than swerving relegation for the last three years, where’s the joy in watching our club? Who wants to watch us serve up such poor football week in and week out? What an embarrassing advert we’ve been for the “Premier” League over these past few years.

I can absolutely promise you that we’re closer to relegation than we are mid table. Part of me says that if we go down, it wouldn’t be a bad thing, and we could “reset.” But the rational part of me says if that happens, you won’t see Everton back at the top level for a long time. In fact, we’d absolutely drop straight to League One after having to sell any players we have worth anything at fire sale prices just to pay debt off. Administration is a real threat for us if we don’t get our ownership issues resolved soon.

I think that right now, our only hope is that we get players back from injury sooner rather than later before the bottom part of the table separates itself from us like Sheffield United last season. Branthwaite, Garner, Coleman, Patterson, we need players back soon and maybe, just maybe we can swerve relegation again for the fourth year in a row.

TX Bill (Roman Dixon looked halfway decent), EFC

Please please please…

Just for this last week in the transfer window, can all the clubs across the world come together and just not buy any Chelsea players? You can loan their players but in condition Chelsea pays 100% of the wages and no buy clauses.

Let’s see what that does to Chelsea’s model and teach them a lesson…

James, Singapore

Chelsea – Brewsters Millions?

Are we looking at Chelsea’s business model from the wrong perspective?

What if the deal Clearlake struck was to buy the club for £1.5bn, and (as a condition of sale by Roman Abramovich of the club he loves) they had to commit to spend at least £1.5bn on new players over the next 3 years…and if they don’t achieve it, they have to pay out the difference in cash?

Although this doesn’t account for a complete lack of strikers or any semblance of a balanced squad, it sort of makes sense of the insane and seemingly insatiable spending, and in a Private Equity version of Brewsters Millions, they’re at least trying not to blow the cash on non-recoverable assets – hence the focus of younger players with long contracts?

Matthew (ITFC)