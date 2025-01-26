Man Utd have second bid of £27m ‘rejected’ with Red Devils set to turn to £15m alternative

Patrick Dorgu and Alvaro Fernandez have been linked with moves to Man Utd.

Premier League side Man Utd have had a second bid of £27m turned down by Lecce for their wing-back Patrick Dorgu, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been looking for a new wing-back to fit into Ruben Amorim’s system on the left-hand side as the Man Utd board look to provide the Portuguese head coach with reinforcements.

Man Utd have had a terrible season with the Red Devils currently 13th in the Premier League table ahead of their match against Fulham on Sunday evening.

And Lecce’s Dorgu – who is often deployed further forward on the right-hand side too – has been chosen as their top target ahead of the January transfer deadline as Man Utd face a race against time to get a deal done.

On Friday afternoon, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed that Man Utd had made a bid of around £25m to Lecce for Dorgu’s signature.

Ornstein wrote:

‘Manchester United have tabled a €30million (£25.3m; $31.4m) bid for Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu. ‘The Athletic reported on January 22 that the two clubs were €10m apart in negotiations for the Denmark international, who Lecce priced at €40m while United indicated a willingness to go to €30m. ‘United’s director of negotiations Matt Hargreaves met with Lecce sporting director Pantaleo Corvino in Milan. ‘Figures at United are hopeful that a deal will be agreed and if one is, Dorgu would become the first senior arrival at Old Trafford under head coach Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese has been keen to add reinforcements in the January window amid a run of form that has seen his side slip to just 10 points above the Premier League’s relegation zone.’

The Serie A side were not satisfied with their opening bid for the Denmark international and now they have also rejected an increased offer of around £27m, as they hold out for £35m.

TalkSPORT revealed on Sunday that they could turn to Benfica defender Alvaro Fernandez if they aren’t successful in their attempts to land Dorgu.

‘Manchester United have had a second offer worth £27million for Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu rejected, talkSPORT understands.

