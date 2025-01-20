Man Utd transfer: ‘Secret agreement’ for January signing as Amorim demands incomings before sales

Patrick Dorgu and Lecce have a ‘secret agreement’ in place as Man Utd look to get a deal for the left-back over the line, according to reports.

The Red Devils are hoping to bring in new faces before the end of the January transfer window with rumours they could have to sell before they can buy.

A 3-1 defeat to Brighton on Sunday highlighted the need to provide Ruben Amorim with reinforcements with his squad not set up to get the most out of his formation, philosophy and style of play.

That has led to rumours that the Man Utd boss sees left-back as a key position that needs strengthening with Tyrell Malacia potentially leaving, while Luke Shaw is extremely injury prone.

Despite links to Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, it appears that the Red Devils’ top target is Lecce’s Dorgu.

Both respected journalist David Ornstein and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano have confirmed talks between Man Utd and the Serie A club over a potential January transfer.

Romano also revealed that Dorgu wants to join Man Utd, he wrote on X: ‘Manchester United are set to open formal talks with Lecce for Patrick Dorgu, no bid has been sent so far.

‘As exclusively revealed two weeks ago, he’s high on list as Kerkez and Nuno Mendes are still too expensive. Dorgu, 100% keen on move… Lecce want around €40m.’

And now GiveMeSport (via UtdDistrict) claim that there is a ‘secret agreement’ in place between Dorgu and Lecce as Man Utd are told what they need to do to make a deal happen in January.

Despite Romano’s claims that Man Utd might have to pay €40m (£34m) to land Dorgu, UtdDistrict claims:

‘According to GiveMeSport, the new contract that Dorgu signed in October 2024 came with a secret verbal arrangement between the player and his Serie A outfit that, should a big club come calling, they would not stand in his way. ‘Provided that an offer came in that Lecce would find acceptable, which seems to sit at around £30 million, they would let him leave without much of a fight. ‘Dorgu is currently on a wage of around £10,000 a week, but should he move to United, this would likely increase by a significant amount.’

There is no doubt that Man Utd need to sell players to fund any incomings this month but Amorim is demanding that the Red Devils try to get players in before letting bodies leave.

