According to reports, Thomas Tuchel has decided whether to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United after having a ‘secret meeting’ with Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Former Chelsea boss Tuchel is out of work as he has departed German giants Bayern Munich after they missed out on the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen.

Tuchel previously did a great job at Chelsea as he helped the Premier League giants win the Champions League.

The German coach had emerged as one of the favourites to replace Ten Hag at Man Utd with Mauricio Pochettino.

Ten Hag masterminded Man Utd’s 2-1 win over Man City at Wembley in the FA Cup final last month, but the Dutchman is under huge pressure after they finished eighth in the Premier League.

German journalist Christian Falk has revealed that Tuchel has had a ‘secret meeting’ with Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to discuss a move to Old Trafford.

‘There was a secret meeting in Monaco last Tuesday between ex-Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel (50) and the new Manchester United shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe,’ Falk reported.

‘The British billionaire is said to have listened to Tuchel’s vision for the future of United in order to explore a collaboration for the upcoming season. The German coach is said to have revealed his plans if he were to take over the coaching position in the event of Erik ten Hag (54) being fired. One plan concerns, of all people, Dortmund loan player Jadon Sancho (24).

‘Accordingly, Tuchel is said to have explained to the United co-owner how he could get United’s sporting problems like Sancho and Mason Mount (22) back on track.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd receive ‘green light’ as summer ‘operation’ to sign 20-goal striker is ‘approved’

👉 Man Utd: Mason Greenwood snubs Jose Mourinho reunion after giving green light to transfer

👉 Man Utd, Arsenal target’s £34m summer transfer is his ‘inevitable fate’ as club ‘edge closer’ to signing



When attempting to sell himself to Man Utd, it’s claimed that Tuchel mentioned Antonio Rudiger as ‘evidence that he had already succeeded in the past’.

‘Tuchel cited national defender Antonio Rüdiger (31) as evidence that he had already succeeded in the past in getting professionals with great potential back to top performance,’ Falk added.

‘Dortmund would like to loan Sancho for another year. The professional himself should also be able to imagine another season in Dortmund after his career break in Manchester and his good BVB season with his entry into the Champions League final. As United’s next potential coach, Tuchel would make the Sancho deal considerably more difficult.

‘But, Ten Hag, who just won the FA Cup with United, is still in office. If the Dutchman is allowed to fulfil his contract in Manchester until 2025, that would significantly increase the chances of Sancho’s future at BVB.’

📣TO THE COMMENTS! Should Man Utd sack Erik ten Hag? Join the debate here

However, a report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has refuted these claims.

He tweeted: “Thomas Tuchel NOT planning to take Man United job, he wants to take a break not coaching any club this summer.

“Tuchel currently decided not to continue in talks with United after meeting in the recent weeks. United, deciding on Erik ten Hag future soon.”

READ NEXT: Eze leaves after fallout, Mainoo barely plays, Foden the new Rashford – what England squad numbers say

