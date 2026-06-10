Manchester United have been praised for sealing a “bargain” with Ederson Silva, while they are in the race to sign Alex Scott.

It has been widely reported that the Red Devils will be busy in this summer’s transfer window ahead of their return to the Champions League, and they have already struck a deal with Atalanta to sign Ederson for around £38m.

Over the weekend, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Ederson’s move to Man Utd is ‘completed’ and ‘100 per cent confirmed’, while it is expected to go through next month.

Now, a compatriot of the Brazilian international, former Tottenham Hotspur star Sandro, has explained why he thinks Ederson is a “bargain” for Man Utd.

“I think Ederson as well, £38 million I believe,” Sandro told BritishGambler.co.uk.

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“When you think, Man U are linked with Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Tchouameni from Real Madrid, they’re all obviously world-class players, but they are so expensive comparatively.

“I think £38 million for Ederson is a bit of a bargain, really, in today’s market, right?”

He added: “I know that he’s a top midfielder. He went to Brazil a few times with the national team. I saw a couple of videos, whilst I didn’t follow him game by game, I know that he’s strong.

“He has that physical ability to play in the Premier League and I know that a few other clubs wanted to sign him from the Premier League as well.”

Could Man Utd sign Alex Scott next?

Man Utd will sign at least one more midfielder this summer and are heavily linked with Bournemouth standout Alex Scott, with Football Insider reporting that they are ‘plotting a move’ for the England international with the deal for Ederson ‘all but done’.

And former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown claims Scott is on United’s ‘radar’, though he has revealed why he cannot see a deal happening this summer.

“Alex Scott is on Man United’s radar, he’s on a lot of top club’s radars,” Brown told Football Insider.

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“He’s gone away with England before the World Cup, which is a big endorsment from Thomas Tuchel and will enhance his reputation.

“But from what I’m told, I wouldn’t expect to see them make a move for him at this moment, because he’s not the type of midfielder they’re currently looking for.

“They’ve agreed a deal for Ederson to come in from Atalanta, and he’s an all-action, fiery midfielder who looks like he will be the replacement for Casemiro.

“They now want another midfielder as well as him, that’s why they’re being linked with Scott and other names who they have been impressed by.

“Kobbie Mainoo has come back into the side, Ederson will play alongisde him, then you’ve got Bruno Fernandes in front of them, Mason Mount at the club as well.

“But the type of midfielder they want to bring in now is somebody like Elliot Anderson. Somebody who will cover the ground, put in tackles and then progress the ball forward.

“Scott doesn’t fit that bill, I don’t think, so while he has been on their radar and I’m sure is somebody they are considering, I don’t think they’ll make a move for him right now.”

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