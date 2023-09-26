Man Utd ‘seek agreement’ for £60m Chelsea target as Red Devils ‘go all out’ after Ten Hag ‘request’

Manchester United are reportedly ‘seeking an agreement’ with Inter Milan and Argentina star Lautaro Martinez after Erik ten Hag’s transfer ‘request’.

It’s been about a month since Martinez was last linked with a move to the Premier League but that’s changed now.

A switch to the Premier League for Martinez has consistently been touted throughout his career and it was suggested during the summer transfer window that the £60m-rated attacker ‘would love’ to sign for Chelsea.

The 26-year-old grabbed 28 goals and 11 assists across all competitions last term and he’s made a dream start to this season. He has been involved in eight goals in his first six appearances for Inter Milan this campaign.

Chelsea and Man Utd have both been struggling in front of goal this season so it is hardly surprising that they are already linked with potential signings ahead of the January transfer window.

The Red Devils splashed out around £64m to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in the summer but they could look to sign another forward so there is less pressure on the inexperienced 20-year-old.

Spanish outlet Fichajes are reporting that Man Utd are planning to ‘go all out’ for Martinez after he was ‘personally requested’ by Ten Hag.

Martinez is under contract until 2026 and Inter Milan need to ‘sell several of their best players again to balance its accounts’ before a new deal can be finalised with the forward.

With his long-term future uncertain, Man Utd are apparently are ‘seeking to put on the table an offer powerful enough to acquire the services’.

Man Utd are ‘seeking to reach an agreement with Inter Milan to acquire Martinez’ and if the Italian outfit’s upcoming transfer offer is ‘rejected’, he could become ‘one of the main protagonists of the next summer transfer market that will open on July 1’.

Ten Hag was quick to praise Hojlund after he made his Man Utd debut against Premier League rivals Arsenal.

“We have already seen Rasmus Hojlund make his debut at Arsenal and in the 30 minutes he had on the field, I was happy with the positive impact he had on our game.

“That is what I want to see from any player involved in the first team; whether they play for 100 minutes or come on for the last few seconds, they must always look to have the right effect on how the game is developing.

“What we are hoping to achieve will require the whole squad over the course of the entire season, so every player needs to be totally ready to play their part, both totally and beyond.”

