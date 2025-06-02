Should Man Utd sell Bruno Fernandes? The fans are split. We also have views on the new Man Utd manager, Spurs and more.

Selling Bruno? That’s unfathomable

I find the emerging idea of selling Bruno, our best player, to raise funds to rebuild the team completely unfathomable. You don’t sell your best and most shining player to rebuild. Will Liverpool sell Salah to rebuild? Will Man City sell Haaland to rebuild? Will Chelsea sell Palmer to rebuild?

The team improves when additional quality players are brought in, not when your best players leave. You sell marginal, fringe, surplus to requirement and/or underperforming players to raise additional funds to sign quality players to complement, support and play with your best players. INEOS and fans whose contention is ‘sell Bruno for £100M’ should rethink that idea, a completely ill advised approach.

Professor (Dr) David Achanfuo Yeboah

…Or maybe?

Bruno Fernandes leaving? It shouldn’t be really that hard of a decision. 100 mil for a 30-year old with huge mood swings and tantrums while you cut off staff’s lunches? The answer should be an emphatic Yes!

I get that news outlets are all trying their best to get as much as click out of this one, but for United it’s a simple decision. Sell him and any other you can and just buy better this time. They should have let Ten Hag go last summer but they didn’t and now it feels like the same mistake all over again.

Mind you, if they don’t sell, I can’t wait to read the same news outlets’ reports, round about November, on how they would have been better off taking the 100 mil back in the summer.

Bruno’s an alright footballer but he doesn’t play for the team and his very existence has reduced every manager’s plan to build a team into “just give it to Bruno”. United need team players now, so for sure sell him and buy Mbuemo-esque players. It’s as simple as that!

Mo. Reza

Benitez for Man Utd?

There’s only one man United should be looking at to replace Ruben Amorim…

The Spanish Big Sam, Rafa Benitez! Sounds like a joke but they could do a lot worse. I feel like I’m the only one who knows something obvious – and that is, Amorim clearly does not want to be there at all. He was happy where he was until the suits dictated that money would decide his fate.

I say let him return home and bring in Benitez. United can not shore up the defence, that is a Rafa specially. United need to punch above their current financial might, that is another Rafa specially. I don’t even think the United fans could hate him after the shitshow of finish 2 places above relegation and losing the worst European final in living memory to “Lads, it’s Spurs”.

Rafa Benitez should be exactly who United are looking at right now because he guarantees exactly what they need. Look at what he achieved at Chelsea with the fans booing him every game… Imagine what he could achieve with the squad United have, the support they have and the Stadium they play in. It’s a stone cold fact.

Man United under Rafa Benitez would achieve a cup wing and qualify for Europe at the end of next season if appointed now. Besides all that, you have to imagine there’s a large part of Benitez that would love to knock Liverpool back off their perch after the way he was cast aside and overlooked when the club hired Roy Hodgson. He knows the league, he knows the club and he like United is due some form of redemption.

Greasy Belcher

Money DOES buy success

It was a scintillating CL Final but let us not delude ourselves that this team was a bunch of plucky youths assembled on a shoestring budget. It took years and billions of dollars of investment, not just in players, but infrastructure, recruitment, scouting, etc. to reach this point.

The chilling lesson that we should all be pondering is that, given City’s all conquering exploits from last year, the clear message is that this type of success is going to become the domain of fewer and fewer clubs, run by nation states or billionaires with unlimited funds, just like the NFL, with the obvious end game being a super league.

There will be no stopping this now as even Tom Cruise realized it gives you something money can’t buy … ego gratification from the masses on a world stage. Is it such a stretch to imagine Jeff Bezos buying, say Manchester United and then dissolving the TV contract and only having them viewable on Amazon? Look up Kerry Packer and Cricket to see the precedent.

For all the joy of witnessing and exquisite game, it felt like a little bit of my soul died on Saturday.

Adidasmufc (I’m just using MUFC as an example, ok!)

Could Spurs get relegated?

Does anyone agree with me that Spurs could be a serious relegation candidate next season if they don’t make some major changes in the offseason?

They did incredibly well finally winning a trophy after all that time, especially considering they did it with a Championship level squad. But I honestly think that had they faced pretty much any other European team from any of the top 4/5 leagues then they would have lost. They were very fortunate to have, as their opponents, the most inept Manchester United team that has been seen in decades, a team who has had an equally poor a season as them in the league.

And don’t talk to me about injuries. Who the hell out injured would have improved their team that much? When you are spending huge amounts of money on players like James Mannequin and Dominic ‘W**ky’ Solanke you aren’t going to challenge consistently in the league. Their better players are on the wane anyway, and I wouldn’t take anyone they have on a free transfer, let alone pay a fee, if I was a Premier League team in the top half of the table.

Their Champions League fixtures will only stretch the existing squad even more, and they will be out at the first opportunity if there aren’t major changes. Daniel Levy will have to dip in and spend £100-200M to get this squad to challenge at the top of the league. But even then, do you trust them to buy decent players with their track record? If they are as big as they say then they shouldn’t be overpaying for players who were one season wonders in the league but at least trying for the likes of Sesko or Gyokeres along with the other top teams.

I like Postecoglou actually, and with the right team I think he’d have a lot more success, although he does come out with some crackpot shit often! I’ve no idea why he’s keen to stick with a club with so little ambition though. Whatever happens I’m sure Spursiness will remain anyway. Besides, it’s all Chelsea’s next year!!

BlueBaz

Imagine thinking Spurs are bigger than Fulham?

Amazing stuff from Tickner today. With trademark lack of any self awareness, and having a club that finished 17th (not by accident), he refers to recruiting Fulham’s Marco Silva as ‘always a danger for mid table managers that sustained competence is exactly what big clubs ought to want but can also make you a bit invisible’. Brilliant. Never change Dave.

Having beaten precisely no one on their way to, finally, a trophy, the incredible arrogance and unfounded claim of superiority, the laughable assumption (however many times you say it doesn’t make it true, sorry) of being a “big club” is back baby! Hilarious. I hope these one eyed fools get what they wish for and they stick with this very flawed and massively expensive squad for next season.

Mike