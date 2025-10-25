According to reports, Manchester United would sell captain Bruno Fernandes on one condition, while he has commented on his potential dream transfer.

Fernandes has been heavily linked with an exit from Man Utd over the past few months.

The Portugal international was comfortably Man Utd‘s best player in a dire 2024/25 campaign, though he could have left in the summer as he attracted serious interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

It was initially reported that this transfer was likely, as Man Utd stood to earn around £100m through this transfer, but Fernandes eventually opted to remain at Old Trafford.

Despite this, United’s captain remains linked with a possible transfer, though Fabrizio Romano has exposed reports suggesting that a deal has already been agreed.

READ: Big Weekend: Brentford v Liverpool, Man United, Eberechi Eze, Thomas Frank, El Clasico



Now, a new report from BBC Sport has revealed Fernandes’ stance on a potential move to the Middle East, while a ‘clause’ opens the door to an exit in 2026.

The report explains:

‘Sources close to him have previously told BBC Sport he has no wish to move to Saudi Arabia next summer either, with major European clubs outside the Premier League holding more interest. ‘It is understood Fernandes’ contract – which expires in 2027 with the option of an additional year – includes a clause that would allow him to join a club outside England for £56.68m (€65m) provided it is triggered early enough.’

Fernandes has also been interviewed about his situation at Man Utd. He has admitted that he would like to return to Sporting Lisbon in the future, while he has revealed why he decided to turn down Al-Hilal in the summer.

“If I had a chance to go to play again in Portugal, I would always put Sporting in front of everyone to get the chance to play for them again,” Fernandes said.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘struggling duo’ face being offloaded as Amorim ‘favourite’ available for ‘well below clause’

👉 Ruben Amorim told to drop Man Utd ‘liability at both ends’ ahead of Brighton match

👉 Man Utd told they need to replace summer recruit already with Amorim ‘sheltering’ one player



“But we feel like home here also. Many times, speaking with my family, we say sometimes the house we have here, it feels more like home than the one we have in Portugal.

“Everyone knows my aim is to win the Premier League and the Champions League [with United]. If I’m going to do it or not, I’m not going to be able to tell you.

“The first question when I spoke to my wife [in the summer] and I said, ‘look, we have this offer from Saudi,’ the first thing she said was, ‘Have you achieved everything you wanted to achieve at the club?’ Because she knows that I haven’t.

“And when I talk about I haven’t fulfilled my dreams at the club, it comes a lot from what she said to me. And obviously, I’m not sure, she’s not sure I’m going to make it. But if I don’t try it, that’s for sure I won’t make it.”

Despite this, Fernandes has insisted that he is unwilling to discuss a potential transfer until “after the World Cup”.

“As I’ve always said, I feel good here. I want to achieve my dreams still,” Fernandes added.

“I can’t talk for the club. I’ve seen a lot of people talking that I had an agreement to go already next season. If the club has done that agreement, it wasn’t made with me. I haven’t spoken with anyone.

“My agent also knows how I work. If he wants to talk to me, it will be after the World Cup. Until then, I won’t speak to anyone.”