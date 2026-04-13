Man Utd told to sell Fernandes and bring in two PL stars as Romano gives transfer update

Bruno Fernandes has been linked to other clubs ahead of the summer.

Man Utd legend Teddy Sheringham reckons it would be good business to sell Bruno Fernandes in order to bring in two Nottingham Forest players.

The Red Devils have been in great form under Michael Carrick in recent months with seven wins, two draws and just one defeat since the ex-England midfielder became interim boss.

Fernandes, as always, has been key to the success of the current Man Utd side with eight goals and 16 assists in 28 Premier League matches this term.

There have been rumours that the Portugal international has been attracting interest from other clubs but Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Fernandes is “very tempted” by the prospect of Champions League football at Man Utd next term.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “What I can tell you is that over the last few weeks, the prospect of playing Champions League football again with Manchester United has really made an impact on Bruno Fernandes.

“At the moment, from Saudi Arabia, they still want Bruno. They have wanted him for a long time, from Al Hilal and before that too. But Bruno is very tempted by the idea of playing Champions League football with United.

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“So Manchester United are optimistic about keeping him for next season. There will be a conversation between Bruno and United at the end of the season, and we will follow that. But for now, the club hope they can keep him and continue with Bruno in the project.”

Despite that, former Man Utd striker Sheringham claims he would sell Fernandes if it meant bringing in Nottingham Forest duo Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson to Old Trafford.

Sheringham told BestBettingSites: “I think he’s been phenomenal, but I still don’t think he’s captain material. I think he’d be better if he wasn’t captain.

“His performances over the last three years have been unbelievable, leading by example — and I know that’s what captains do — but he’s probably a little bit too much of a flair player to be captain in my opinion.

“There have been flair players who’ve been captains in great teams, but I prefer consistent central midfielders or centre-halves as captains, and then just let the flair players do their thing – don’t give them the responsibility to run the team as well.

“It’d be interesting. If you get good money for him, you could maybe buy two players coming into their prime.

“I don’t know what they’d get for Fernandes, but if you could get Anderson and half of Gibbs-White, you’d probably take that.”

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When asked if Carrick should be appointed on a permanent basis, Sheringham replied: “Yes, without a doubt. I think it’s been phenomenal. For me, he’s done an unbelievable job to turn things around so quickly. I like his manner as a manager — very composed.

“You can be composed when things are going well — like Slot last year — but when results turn, that gets tested. But I like Carrick’s composure and the way he leads himself and leads Manchester United.

“I think he’s perfect for the role. I would love to see him offered the job on a full-time basis, ideally before the end of the season so United can go into the summer with total clarity. There’s been a few too many summers at the club where the manager’s future is in doubt and we’ve seen the negative effect that can have on the place.

“It creates too much uncertainty for the players that are in the building and the players the club wants to sign.

“He hasn’t tried to reinvent the wheel. He’s kept things simple, put his best players in the team and reverted to a brand of football that the players understand fully.

“There shouldn’t be anyone else in the conversation for the United role based on what Michael has achieved since he walked through the door.”