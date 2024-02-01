Man Utd will sell player today with midfielder ‘travelling for medical’ at Bundesliga side

Man Utd plan on selling young midfielder Isak Hansen-Aaroen to Bundesliga side Werder Bremen before the transfer deadline, according to reports.

The Red Devils are yet to sign anyone in the January transfer market but they have allowed a number of players to leave on loan.

Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek, Sergio Reguilon, Hannibal Mejbri and others were allowed to leave on a temporary basis, while Norwegian football journalist Arilas Ould-Saada has revealed Man Utd are now set to offload Hansen-Aaroen permanently.

The former Tromso youngster, who joined the Red Devils in 2020, is yet to make his competitive debut for Man Utd and Ould-Saada insists the Premier League side will sell him to Werder Bremen before the transfer deadline.

Ould-Saada wrote on X: “Manchester United is in the process of selling Isak Hansen-Aarøen (19) to Werder Bremen, according to TV 2’s information. The plan is for the Norwegian midfielder to travel today and undergo a medical test in Germany before the transfer window closes.”

Despite a lack of opportunities at Man Utd, Hansen-Aaroen insisted in an interview in September that he’d taken the right career path: “A route is right for some, which may be completely wrong for others. I think you just have to sit down and figure out what’s right for you because there are different answers for everyone.”

On whether he has used Alejandro Garnacho – who properly broke into the Man Utd first team last season – as a source of inspiration, Hansen-Aaroen added: “Absolutely. When the chance comes, you have to be ready. It can come suddenly. What I’m doing now is just making sure that when the chance comes, I’ll be ready to take it.”

There was talk of a potential loan move to the Championship in the summer but the Man Utd youngster revealed a deal couldn’t be agreed.

Hansen-Aaroen continued: “There was talk of something different, but I don’t want to say too much about it. There was some stuff, but we didn’t quite agree.

“There is a lot of interest. If we wanted it to be a loan, I know we could go. There were slightly different things that we didn’t quite agree on.”

On growing up fast by living away from his family in Norway during the pandemic, he said: “You learn a lot from moving. I have learned a lot as a person. I have lived a lot alone and away from family. You learn a lot about yourself as a person.

“There are many in the national team who have done it. I feel we are a fairly mature group.”