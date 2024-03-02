Man Utd ‘will sell’ two players before Antony as Ratcliffe plans ‘record-breaking transfer exodus’

Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood will be sold by Man Utd before Antony in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 25 per cent of the Red Devils last month and the British billionaire has now taken charge of footballing operations as he looks to overhaul the recruitment at the Premier League club.

Man Utd have been heavily criticised for wasting money on big-name flops since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013 with the likes of Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire, Antony and others arriving for huge sums without having the desired impact.

A report earlier in the week claimed that Ratcliffe is already looking to wield his axe by making 14 players available for transfer as the new Man Utd co-owner looks to raise £100m in player sales in a possible ‘record-breaking transfer exodus’.

Antony, who the Red Devils signed from Ajax in the summer of 2022 for £85m, has been a big disappointment with the Brazilian still without a goal contribution in 20 Premier League appearances this season.

And Football Insider claims that Man Utd ‘will sell both Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood before sanctioning Antony’s departure’ in the summe transfer window.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag, if he is still in charge in the summer, wants to keep the Brazilian at the club, who are set to sell the attacking duo before allowing him to leave’.

The form of youngster Kobbie Mainoo could see Man Utd save money in the summer with the midfielder filling a spot for a potential incoming.

On whether Mainoo will be in England’s Euro 2024 squad this summer, former Man Utd striker Andy Cole told Betfred: “I think Kobbie has been absolutely unbelievable. He was like that in pre-season and as soon as he got himself fit, he won a place in the starting eleven and he’s been fantastic.

“However, we shouldn’t be trying to push him on too quickly. We have seen that before, where England have taken certain players to tournaments only not to use them, and you ask yourself, what’s the point in that? Those players may as well have had a nice summer holiday off and had more preparation for the new season.

“If he didn’t go, that wouldn’t surprise me because England already has a few players in that position already, but he has been absolutely outstanding for Manchester United, especially when you consider how young he is.

“Right now, I think he needs to keep his feet on the ground and continue to improve. If he keeps playing the way he’s playing, he’ll be a central-midfielder for Manchester United for many, many years to come because I think his attitude and application is bang on.”

On whether he could be one of the world’s best midfielders, Cole added: “If he keeps going the way he’s going, then why not? He doesn’t look phased and on the ball he’s extremely confident. He knows his job very well for such a young man. He covers the space nicely, he’s strong and to me he looks as if he’s a very ambitious young man.

“I certainly think he has all the ingredients and the qualities to go all the way, but he could be one of the many players we’ve seen who have had that quality early doors and not fulfilled their talent, so I’m really hoping that Kobbie fulfils his.

“Watching him at the moment in Manchester United’s midfield, he looks like their best player and he’s only 18 years of age, so that’s a testament to him.”

