How much Man Utd will accept for Zirkzee in January as INEOS decide to ‘block’ Mainoo exit

Man Utd are willing to accept a deal in the region of £30m for Joshua Zirkzee in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils invested heavily in their attack over the summer transfer window with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko coming in for fees totalling around £200m.

Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund had come in for lots of criticism last season as the two forward could only score seven Premier League goals between them.

Hojlund left Man Utd on loan to Serie A champions Napoli over the summer but Zirkzee was given another chance to grow and be part of Ruben Amorim’s squad.

But the Netherlands international has been knocked down the pecking order by new arrivals and has appeared four times in all competitions.

Zirkzee, who arrived from Bologna in a deal worth £36.5m, is yet to start a match for Man Utd this season and could seek more playing time ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Multiple Serie A clubs, along with Premier League sides West Ham and Everton, are interested in Zirkzee in the lead up to the January transfer window.

Football Insider insists that Man Utd are ready to ‘accept’ a deal in the region of £30m for Zirkzee as they look to cut their losses on the Dutchman.

Former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson reckons it’s “not been a complete disaster” for Man Utd as they could get most of the fee they paid for him back.

Borson told Football Insider: “Well, he’s a very sellable player. I mean, they didn’t pay £60-70m for him. They paid between £30-40m.

“His wages are probably manageable. He’s been an okay player. He’s not been a complete disaster. I think there are signs that he could be worth £30m to somebody.

“I think the sorts of teams that could afford £30m or a loan with a view to a £30m deal are the Everton’s and the West Ham’s of this world.”

Borson added: “I think it’s perfectly plausible that he will leave. He’s got very little game time this season, so I would think there’s a good chance that that sort of deal would be done either in January or in the summer unless he gets himself into the team.

“But it’s a very doable deal. United won’t make a big profit on it, but they won’t make a big loss. It’s just moving on a player who is outside of the core group going forward. I think that makes sense.”

Football Insider also claim that Man Utd ‘will do everything they can to block Kobbie Mainoo’s exit in January’ with the midfieder also struggling for game time.