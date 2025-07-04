Man Utd ‘to sell’ £36m star instead of Hojlund with next transfer ‘within touching distance’

Man Utd will look to sell Joshua Zirkzee this summer if their attempts to offload Rasmus Hojlund continue to remain stale, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a terrible season with Ruben Amorim’s side going down as the worst Man Utd side to have played in the Premier League era.

Man Utd finished 15th in the Premier League with the Red Devils finishing the season on 42 points from 38 matches after picking up just 11 wins all campaign.

One particular concern this season has been goalscoring with only Everton, Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton the only four teams to have scored fewer goals than Man Utd in the Premier League.

Zirkzee and Hojlund have come in for plenty of stick this season with the young duo scoring just seven Premier League goals between them in 2024/25.

There have been rumours that Hojlund will move back to Serie A, where he has played for Atalanta previously, with Inter Milan understood to be very interested.

But GiveMeSport claim that Man Utd ‘will sell’ Zirkzee this summer ‘if they can’t offload’ Hojlund with the Red Devils slashing ‘his asking price in a bid to tempt suitors into parting with their cash’.

Hojlund ‘is seen as the more expendable of the two who can spearhead the attack’ but Zirkzee ‘will find himself surplus if there is no movement’ on a transfer for the Dane as Amorim looks to add more firepower to the Matheus Cunha signing.

It is claimed that Man Utd are now ‘within touching distance of meeting the fee’ to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, while they are also being linked to Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

Man Utd striker Hojlund recently revealed that he expects to play at Old Trafford next season and is hoping to have “a good pre-season”.

Hojlund told TV2 Sport: “I have a contract until 2030, so I expect to play for Manchester United. I’m looking forward to going on a summer vacation, and then I’m fully dedicated to the project that’s underway.

“I know I can’t get much out of reading things. I know what the facts are, and that is that I have a contract with Manchester United until 2030. I expect to play there, so I’m just getting ready for some summer vacation and then hopefully a good pre-season.”

But former Man Utd defneder Paul Parker reckons that Hojlund needs to look for a transfer this summer “for the sake of his own career”.

Speaking at the end of May, Parker said: “Rasmus Hojlund has to leave Manchester United for the sake of his own career. He needs a change of environment. Old Trafford chiefs will have to think about moving on Mason Mount too, he’s not athletic enough.

“Ruben Amorim needs someone to play behind the centre forward, Man Utd have no player who runs beyond and that’s one of the things that might have helped Hojlund if he had someone who’d run to create more space for him.

“If you look at the starting XI for the Europa League final, 70% or 80% could be going. The current group of players proved they couldn’t cut it. If the players haven’t got it, in their heart and in their heads, you can’t change that. If you look at last season, Man Utd shouldn’t be anywhere near that level again in my lifetime.”