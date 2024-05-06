Man Utd send ‘luxury spy’ to scout Porto quintet as Ratcliffe finalises ‘shopping list’

Manchester United reportedly sent a ‘luxury spy’ to watch Porto’s clash with Chaves on Saturday, with five of their players thought to be of interest to the Red Devils.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to revamp the United squad this summer, with reports suggesting every member of the squad except Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund is up for sale.

United’s ‘luxury spy’

Ratcliffe and the various new directors and INEOS chiefs at Old Trafford are looking to make some cash for new arrivals as they scour Europe for potential additions.

Portugal is thought to be a particular focus for recruitment, and Record claim United sent a ‘luxury spy’, whatever that means, to watch Porto; Diogo Costa specifically.

The goalkeeper was among United’s top targets to replace David De Gea last summer, before they landed Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

Onana has had a decent season under Erik ten Hag after a difficult start, and there’s of course a chance that said ‘luxury spy’ was watching other targets.

The report claims the United secret agent may also have been looking at midfielder Alan Varela, wingers Francisco Conceicao and Galeno, and striker Evanilson, all of whom have impressed this season and are attracting interest from some top European sides.

Ratcliffe’s ‘shopping list’ finalised

According to Fichajes though, the Porto quintet aren’t on Ratcliffe’s ‘shopping list’.

They report that United will ‘once again throw everything out of the window to finally try to put together a competitive squad’ with Ratcliffe and his INEOS team ‘determined to compete for the Premier League title again’.

And Ten Hag has ‘identified three key players to boost Manchester United’s leap in quality in the 2024/2025 season’ with Barcelona defender Araujo, Everton midfielder Onana and Inter Milan striker Martinez, who have a combined worth of €230m (£197m) on Transfermarkt, set to become their top targets.

It is believed that those three players ‘would not only provide talent and experience, but also the winning mentality necessary to raise the team’s competitive level’ and moves for the trio would represent an ‘important step in the club’s reconstruction process’.