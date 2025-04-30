According to reports, Manchester United have ‘sent an offer’ to FC Barcelona regarding a possible summer transfer and this bid has ‘divided opinion’.

The Red Devils are likely to be busy during this summer’s transfer window as they require upgrades in various positions.

Man Utd have struggled following Ruben Amorim‘s arrival to replace Erik ten Hag as he’s found it difficult to implement his preferred 3-4-3 system with his squad not suited to his playing style.

United could finish as low as 17th in the Premier League this season and requires a huge squad overhaul to get back on track.

It is being widely reported that Wolves’ Matheus Cunha and Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap are among their leading targets for forward positions, but they need a lot more and Barcelona star Fermin Lopez is linked with the Red Devils.

The 21-year-old is enjoying a breakout season for Barcelona, grabbing five goals and nine assists in his 39 appearances across all competitions.

Despite this, the attacking midfielder has been heavily linked with a potential move to the Premier League in recent months with several Big Six clubs mentioned as possible destinations.

A report in Spain claims Man Utd have ‘sent an initial offer’ to Barcelona with Lopez ‘arousing admiration throughout Europe’.

Regarding the club and player stance on this proposed transfer, the report explains:

‘Man Utd are willing to offer up to 30 million euros for the midfielder. Amorim believes Fermín is a perfect fit for his style of play due to his intensity, tactical ability, and versatility in midfield. At Camp Nou, however, this proposal is generating a divide of opinion. On the one hand, Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco consider Fermín a key player in the future project. His contract runs until 2029, and his buyout clause is €500 million, which demonstrates the club’s confidence in him. But the financial situation remains complicated, and the sporting directorate isn’t ruling out any deal if it allows for strengthening other areas of the team that need it most. Therefore, although the clause is beyond anyone’s reach, a good offer could get them to sit and listen. However, Fermín Lopez himself is clear about his goal: to succeed at Barcelona. He knows he’s at a growing team, with a coach who believes in youth, and in an environment that values ​​him. ‘Furthermore, he is sceptical about joining a Manchester United side that has been through years of instability and has come closer to relegation than European positions last season.’

Man Utd are also linked with River Plate starlet Franco Mastantuono, who has a £38m release clause in his contract.

A new report in Italy claims AC Milan and Real Madrid are also in the running to sign the teenager, but the Red Devils are in ‘pole position’ and will make an official offer ‘within a few days’.