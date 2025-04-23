Reports in Italy claim Man Utd have “closely monitored” two of Atalanta’s international stars recently, sending “special observers” to watch them play against AC Milan last weekend.

According to TuttoAtalanta, Man Utd‘s recruitment team were out in force last weekend as they continued to lay the foundations for what could be a busy summer under Ruben Amorim.

The United boss is thought to be in the market for at least five players, including midfield reinforcements and a more prolific striker to take the pressure off of Rasmus Hojlund.

The pair impressed in very different ways as Brazilian international Ederson scored the only goal of the game from a deep-lying midfield position to beat AC Milan 1-0.

On top of that, Ederson completed the most dribbles, created the most chances, and led the way with seven tackles in 90 minutes.

The all-action midfielder is being watched by clubs around Europe and is thought of as the perfect complement to the more defence-minded Manuel Ugarte.

Italian international Mateo Retegui was also a thorn in the Rossoneri’s side as he fashioned four shots at goal worth 1.18 xG, though he failed to add to the 26 goals he’s scored across all competitions this season.

MORE MAN UTD NEWS ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Amorim targets £169m in sales as six are axed to fund ‘big push’ in summer transfer window

👉 Rashford could ‘very well end up back’ at Man Utd as ‘huge issue’ complicates Amorim stance

👉 ‘Explosive’ star ‘loves’ Man Utd over Arsenal, Aston Villa as Red Devils ignore transfer ‘anomaly’

Retegui, 25, only moved to Serie A two seasons ago on the back of scoring against England in a European Champions qualifier two years ago and has quickly landed himself on Man Utd’s radar.

Retegui spent one season at Genoa before being snapped up by Atalanta last summer and has gone on to play a starring role for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, firing them to third place in the Serie A table and scoring some high-profile goals in the Champions League.

It remains to be seen if the Italian forward is the solution that Amorim is seeking, considering reports suggest the club is targeting a marquee signing and have allegedly agreed a deal with Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen.

Both players are on the radar at Old Trafford, with early contact reportedly made with their entourages — and while United’s interest is now becoming clearer, the price tag attached to this double swoop could soar past €100m.

The report claims that United’s approach has been “decisive” and that both players are considered strong candidates for recruitment, with Amorim’s staff keen to bolster both midfield and forward areas.

With Atalanta known for capitalising on player sales, and Retegui boasting 26 goals in all competitions, it’s no surprise the Italian club is preparing to set a premium price.

Whether United pursue one or both remains to be seen, but it’s clear the groundwork is being laid early – and Amorim may yet look to Italy to find the next pieces of his rebuild.