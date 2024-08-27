Man Utd send message to Chelsea as they could now ‘agree a sensational swap deal’ for Sancho

Man Utd intend to ‘drive a hard bargain’ for Jadon Sancho before the transfer deadline amid rumours that a swap deal with Chelsea could be on, according ro reports.

Sancho was left out of the Red Devils’ matchday squad for their fourth Premier League fixture of last season against Arsenal with Erik ten Hag insisting poor performances in training was the reason for his omission.

The England international took to social media to deny those accusations and claim he had been made into a “scapegoat” for Man Utd’s poor early-season form.

Sancho eventually removed the post but refused to apologise to Ten Hag and the Man Utd winger was made to train away from the squad and reportedly banished from first-team facilities.

He was allowed to move on loan to Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window, where he helped the Bundesliga side to the Champions Legaue final, before returning to Man Utd over the summer.

Ten Hag seemed to turn over a new leaf on his return with Sancho training with the rest of his team-mates but the England winger was not involved in the first two Man Utd squads of the new Premier League campaign.

And now it looks likely that he will leave again before the transfer deadline with Chelsea and Juventus showing an interest in the winger.

However, BBC journalist Simon Stone insists that Man Utd “are not intending to give Sancho away” this summer and will “drive a hard bargain”.

Stone wrote on BBC Sport: “Manchester United are intending to drive a hard bargain when it comes to a deal for Jadon Sancho this week.

“Juventus are interested in the England international and Chelsea have been mentioned as an alternative.

“But United sources are adamant they are not intending to give Sancho away.

“Ideally, they would sell the 24-year-old. The second option would be an obligation to buy at the end of a season-long loan, which in itself would attract a fee.

“I can already see that deal as one that might run to the 11pm deadline on Friday.”

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Premier League Winners and Losers accepts winning 6-2 is quite good and has views on Man Utd

👉 What exactly has Erik ten Hag done following his Manchester United reprieve?

👉 Man Utd strike ‘verbal agreement’ for transfer as another Ratcliffe deal is ‘practically closed’



A move to Chelsea could be an interesting proposition for Man Utd with the Blues having a number of players they are looking to offload before the deadline.

And now Football Insider claims that the Red Devils and Chelsea ‘could agree a sensational swap deal’ featuring Sancho and England team-mate Raheem Sterling.

Sancho and Sterling have both been left out of their club’s first two Premier League fixtures with Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admitting last week that 15-20 players were training away from the first-team squad.

Football Insider added: