Senior Man Utd stars react to Lisandro Martinez blasting Jason Wilcox

The Manchester United board has been ‘rocked’ as top players have decided to back Lisandro Martinez over Jason Wilcox following the defender’s stunning interview, as per a report.

Man Utd’s disappointing run extended to just one win in seven matches after their 2-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Things could get worse for Michael Carrick, too, as the Red Devils travel to Leeds United this weekend before facing Como, Bournemouth and Chelsea.

Reports suggest United have shown interest in the likes of Antonio Conte, Eddie Howe, Fabian Hurzeler and Julian Nagelsmann amid uncertainty over whether Carrick is the right coach to make the team successful.

But Martinez thinks blame should also be aimed towards director of football Wilcox due to an underwhelming summer transfer window.

“We did a fantastic season last season, and now we expect more from the top, more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well,” he told Amazon Prime.

“Atletico have an amazing team and they deserved to win today.

READ – Next Man Utd manager: Fabian Hurzeler now second-favourite behind Howe

“I expect more [investment]. 100%. I expect more from our technical director [Wilcox].

“I have to be honest, as players we have to do more but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night.

“Tonight it is easy to [blame] the coach, easy to say the players, but also we have to see other areas.”

The defender added: “You can’t keep changing, changing, changing the manager. What about other areas? I can’t say more.

“Last season we did everything, we created the base to create an amazing team.”

According to talkSPORT, senior United players have ‘sided with Martinez’ and ‘share his frustrations with the hierarchy’.

The report states: ‘talkSPORT has been told the Argentine is by no means the only United star unhappy with a perceived lack of ambition at board level with sporting director Wilcox firmly in their firing line.

‘There is a sense Wilcox missed the opportunity to build on the momentum of the second half of last season by only bringing in three midfielders in the summer when other areas of the squad were in need of additions.’

Man Utd left to rue poor summer

United failed to sign Lewis Hall from Newcastle, despite making him their top left-back target, while they also decided against landing a replacement for Joshua Zirkzee up front.

According to The Athletic, Martinez is set to be fined for his behaviour, while the chances of him leaving at the end of his contract next summer have skyrocketed.

On YouTube, Fabrizio Romano has also reported that the United squad has sided with the Argentine.

“They were expecting [more],” he said. “He (Martinez) is not the only one thinking this in the Manchester United dressing room, I can guarantee this. They were expecting a different number of players to join.

“Probably not only midfielders, Man United decided to go all-in with this midfield rebuild this summer but they did nothing else – up front, centre-backs, full-backs and all the rest.

“And so Lisandro, and I can guarantee, he is not the only one [who] feels they (United recruitment team) could have done more [in] the market.”

READ NEXT: Furious Amad delivers X-rated verdict on Man Utd defeat to Atletico Madrid